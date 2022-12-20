Who is Mark Stokes? Netizens show support to scientist amidst cancer revelation

Mark Stokes, a UK-based neuroscientist suffering from terminal cancer, opened up about his health condition in a brief tweet on Sunday, December 18. The tweet has gained 772.1k likes and has been retweeted 40.4k times. Netizens have been sharing their support and prayers for him in the comments section.

In his tweet, Mark bid farewell to the public. He informed the audience that he will not just be leaving Twitter, but the biggest show called life as well. Mark shared that he has been fighting cancer for the past two years. However, he now only has a few days left. He concluded his short message by extending his gratitude to everyone and mentioned that he will leave this world with a heart full of love.

He wrote:

"Hi folks, I’m afraid it’s time for me to say goodbye. Not just leaving Twitter, but the whole show. I’ve been battling cancer last 2 years, but now only have a few days left now. Thank you wonderful people, I leave this crazy world with much love in my heart"

Mark Stokes @StokesNeuro Hi folks, I’m afraid it’s time for me to say goodbye. Not just leaving Twitter, but the whole show. I’ve been battling cancer last 2 years, but now only have a few days left now. Thank you wonderful people, I leave this crazy world with much love in my heart Hi folks, I’m afraid it’s time for me to say goodbye. Not just leaving Twitter, but the whole show. I’ve been battling cancer last 2 years, but now only have a few days left now. Thank you wonderful people, I leave this crazy world with much love in my heart ❤️

Many users, who didn’t even know Mark Stokes, left their sympathetic and heartfelt comments under his tweet.

As per Mark Stokes’ bio on the website of Oxford University’s St. John’s College, he has explored the "role of selective attention in perception, working memory, and flexible decision-making.”

Mark’s work was honored by MIT on its website in November 2022. They acknowledged him for his contributions to cognitive neuroscience over the past 20 years. An international gathering was also arranged in the summer of 2022 and was dubbed Stokes Fest to celebrate his efforts. This came after Mark Stokes had to take a break from work due to his illness.

Netizens tip their hats to Mark Stokes as the scientist bravely welcomes the inevitable

Mark Stoke’s last hurrah on Twitter unleashed a cascade of emotions online. The wave of sympathy under Mark’s tweet is replete with overwhelming messages.

Many prominent personalities also replied to the tweet. US TV presenter and journalist Katie Couric wrote:

"Thank you for sharing your journey and for reminding us of our common humanity. Wishing you peace and deliverance. And that you are surrounded by love."

Katie Couric @katiecouric

My friend 🏻🦋 @StokesNeuro Dear Mark,My friend @DavePriceTV directed me here. Thank you for sharing your journey and for reminding us of our common humanity. Wishing you peace and deliverance. And that you are surrounded by love.🏻🦋 @StokesNeuro Dear Mark, My friend @DavePriceTV directed me here. Thank you for sharing your journey and for reminding us of our common humanity. Wishing you peace and deliverance. And that you are surrounded by love. ❤️🙏🏻🦋

Glynn Washington from WNYC also chimed in and mentioned:

"May all the light of the universe illuminate your journey, Mark. Thank you for reminding us what is actually important."

Glynn Washington @glynnwashington @StokesNeuro May all the light of the universe illuminate your journey, Mark. Thank you for reminding us what is actually important. @StokesNeuro May all the light of the universe illuminate your journey, Mark. Thank you for reminding us what is actually important.

A Twitter user thanked Mark for the gift of strength that he exhibits even in his last days.

Another individual, Bridget Chapman, who claimed to be among the flock of strangers that happened to stumble upon Mark’s tweet wrote that Mark’s message popped up on their timeline and stopped them in their tracks. They hoped for Mark to spend the rest of his time on Earth surrounded by love and peace.

They added:

“I see that many others people wish the same. I hope you know how many you have touched."

Bridget Chapman @BridgeeCee @StokesNeuro A Twitter stranger here. I wanted to say that your message popped up on my timeline and stopped me in my tracks. I hope the rest of your time here is peaceful and surrounded by love. I see that many others people wish the same. I hope you know how many you have touched x @StokesNeuro A Twitter stranger here. I wanted to say that your message popped up on my timeline and stopped me in my tracks. I hope the rest of your time here is peaceful and surrounded by love. I see that many others people wish the same. I hope you know how many you have touched x

User Anthony M wrote:

"I don't know who you are and this tweet popped up on my feed. All I can say is that your message is powerful that you seem stoic towards your own death. May your legacy be passed down to your children and the next generation, and I hope your family find peace going forward."

Anthony M @realismunlocked @StokesNeuro I don't know who you are and this tweet popped up on my feed. All I can say is that your message is powerful that you seem stoic towards your own death. May your legacy be passed down to your children and the next generation, and I hope your family find peace going forward. @StokesNeuro I don't know who you are and this tweet popped up on my feed. All I can say is that your message is powerful that you seem stoic towards your own death. May your legacy be passed down to your children and the next generation, and I hope your family find peace going forward.

Mark Wright @MarkRSWright 🧡 @StokesNeuro Mark, my three sons and I don't know you, but we send you and your family all our love. We lost my wife/their mother Emmanuelle to ovarian cancer on Sunday 6th November, so our hearts and souls are with you and your loved ones this week. @StokesNeuro Mark, my three sons and I don't know you, but we send you and your family all our love. We lost my wife/their mother Emmanuelle to ovarian cancer on Sunday 6th November, so our hearts and souls are with you and your loved ones this week. ❤💙💚🧡 https://t.co/kGMP0C7Wwq

Caroline Voaden @CarolineVoaden @MarkRSWright @StokesNeuro Sending love to both of you and your families. I’m so sorry to read these tweets. Twenty years ago I lost the father of my two little girls to cancer. I can’t recommend @WidowedAndYoung highly enough. Saved my sanity and gave me friends for life. @MarkRSWright @StokesNeuro Sending love to both of you and your families. I’m so sorry to read these tweets. Twenty years ago I lost the father of my two little girls to cancer. I can’t recommend @WidowedAndYoung highly enough. Saved my sanity and gave me friends for life.

Stan Hazen @StanHazen @StokesNeuro Your end-of-game spirit of love and appreciation, for life on earth and for your fellow humans, is warming and inspiring. I wish you smooth and happy travels to your next stage of life, and eternal, wonderful connection to everyone and everything you’ve loved in life so far. @StokesNeuro Your end-of-game spirit of love and appreciation, for life on earth and for your fellow humans, is warming and inspiring. I wish you smooth and happy travels to your next stage of life, and eternal, wonderful connection to everyone and everything you’ve loved in life so far. 🙏❤️

Peter McCormack🏴‍☠️ @PeterMcCormack



I don’t know you but big love man @StokesNeuro I don’t think any Tweet has ever made me pause and reflect as much as this.I don’t know you but big love man @StokesNeuro I don’t think any Tweet has ever made me pause and reflect as much as this.I don’t know you but big love man ❤️

Maian @NilsenMariann . Thank you for reminding me of the good things in life🫶. Hope your passover brings you unknown goodies on your way twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @StokesNeuro I read your tweet, and my world paused for a while. Had to go out to the Mother of all, to take it all in. Thank you for reminding me of the good things in life🫶. Hope your passover brings you unknown goodies on your way @StokesNeuro I read your tweet, and my world paused for a while. Had to go out to the Mother of all, to take it all in✨. Thank you for reminding me of the good things in life🫶. Hope your passover brings you unknown goodies on your way♥️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/hd8BGr1YcS

Tatiana Prowell, MD @tmprowell @StokesNeuro Wishing you a peaceful crossing & your family many beautiful memories & loving supporters. I’m an oncologist, & though we’ve never met, I’ll add you to my reasons why we don’t give up on ending cancer. @StokesNeuro Wishing you a peaceful crossing & your family many beautiful memories & loving supporters. I’m an oncologist, & though we’ve never met, I’ll add you to my reasons why we don’t give up on ending cancer. 🙏 https://t.co/7TaoXQBSU5

A few people shared their experiences with cancer, death, and grief in their replies, adding a message of goodwill and empathy with Mark Stokes.

One user, an oncologist, posted a serene photo of a landscape and wished Mark Stokes a peaceful passing. She also wished for Mark’s family to nurture many beautiful memories of the scientist.

Despite dealing with such a grim subject as death, the sheer positivity of the tweet by Mark touched people’s hearts as they continued to shower the scientist with love and support.

Poll : 0 votes