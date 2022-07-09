Who is Matt Labagh from The Bachelorette Season 19? Contestant has a pet fish named Tony

The Bachelorette Season 19 will be premiering on July 11, 2022, with two female leads, Gaby Windey and Rachek Recchia. The season will witness 32 suitors compete for the hearts of the two stars.

Matt Labagh, a 25-year-old University of Connecticut alumnus, is one of the many suitors this season. His official The Bachelorette bio reads:

"Matt is a successful young man who owns his own business and has admittedly prioritized work over his romantic relationships in the past. But now that Matt has built his empire, he's ready to find a woman to share it with!"

Labagh stands tall amongst the suitors set to appear this season. Here's more about this charming suitor.

The Bachelorette Season 19 contestant Matt Labagh is a UConn alum and a certified personal trainer

Born on October 30, 1996, Matt Labagh is a resident of San Diego, California, and a UConn alumni. Despite being accomplished and attractive, Labagh hasn't been successful in finding love. So, he is taking a chance to find romance with either Rachel Recchia or Gabby Windey on The Bachelorette. The 25-year-old will be up against 31 other contestants on Season 19 of the hit ABC dating series.

An ambitious professional currently running his own business, Matt put his career ahead of his love life earlier. However, now that he has successfully built and settled into his domain, Matt is prepared to seek the woman of his dreams. His evident love for animals and pets gives him a plus point. The bachelor has a pet Betta fish named Tony. He also loves vibing to good music, something he would like to have in common with his partner.

Labagh is genuine in his desire to find love, and is all set to embark on The Bachelorette with a singular goal in mind.

His Bachelor Nation bio states:

"Matt is sincere about finding love and he's looking for a woman who is ambitious and loyal. He loves to make a woman laugh and wants to experience new things with his partner."

Regardless of the fact that dating on a reality TV show is certainly not the easiest, Matt is willing to go the extra mile so he can start an adventurous life with his partner.

About Matt Labagh's career

Matt Labagh values health and fitness. He ensures that his daily schedule always has a fixed slot for exercise. While he enjoys working out on his own, he also finds joy in helping others. So, he has turned his passion into a successful business, and he is now a licensed fitness instructor.

Labagh also revealed in an Instagram post that he had his first job at the age of 14. He wishes to buy his mother a house at her dream location someday.

The Bachelorette Season 19 full contestant list

For the first time in the history of ABC's long-running dating franchise, two former The Bachelor candidates (from Clayton Echard's season in March), Windey and Recchia, will be stepping up as leads and co-stars as they embark on a journey to find love. Furthermore, Jesse Palmer will be reprising his role as host for the franchise after previously making his debut on the latest season of The Bachelor.

Here's the full list of the bachelors set to appear in Season 19 of the long-running ABC dating series:

Tyler Norris, 25, Rio Grande, NJ.

Hayden Markowitz, 25, Tampa, FL

Jordan Helman, 35, Tampa, FL.

Termayne Harper, 28, Naperville, IL.

Kirk Bryant, 29, Lubbock, TX.

Aven Jones, 29, San Diego, CA.

Quincey Williams, 25, Miami, FL.

Joey Young, 24, Brookfield, CT.

Justin Young, 24, Brookfield, CT.

James Clarke, 25, Los Angeles, CA.

Mario Vassall, 31, Naperville, IL.

Johnny DePhillipo, 25, Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

Colin Farrill, 36, Chicago, IL.

Nate Mitchell, 33, Chicago, IL.

Roby Sobieski, 33, Los Angeles, CA.

Matt Labagh, 25, San Diego, CA.

Jordan Vandergriff, 27, Alpharetta, GA.

Logan Palmer, 26, San Diego, CA.

John Anderson, 26, Nashville, TN.

Erich Schwer, 29, Santa Monica, CA.

Chris Austin, 30, Redondo Beach, CA.

Brandan Hall, 23, Carlsbad, CA.

Ryan Mula, 35, Boston, MA.

Zach Shallcross, 25, Austin, TX.

Tino Franco, 28, Playa Del Rey, CA.

Spencer Swies, 27, Chicago, IL.

Alec Garza, 27, Houston, TX.

Justin Budfuloski, 32, Solana Beach, CA.

Jason Alabaster, 30, Santa Monica, CA.

Jacob Rapini, 27, Scottsdale, AZ

Ethan, 27, New York, NY

Michael, 32, Long Beach, CA

The Bachelorette Season 19 premieres on ABC this Monday, July 11, 2022, on NBC and will be available to stream on Hulu.

