Who is Melanie Inglessis? Amber Heard's makeup artist claims she helped cover up actress's bruises after alleged Johnny Depp headbutt 

Amber Heard’s former makeup artist Melanie Inglessis recently testified at the former’s ongoing defamation trial with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. She claimed that she often used makeup to cover up Heard’s bruises from alleged Depp abuse during their relationship.

Inglessis specifically mentioned a 2015 incident where she had to cover Heard’s bruises from an alleged headbutt by Depp before her appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Earlier in the trial, Heard testified that Depp allegedly headbutted her and attempted to suffocate her with a pillow the night before her appearance at James Corden’s show.

She claimed that her makeup team had to cover the wounds with “heavier makeup than normal bruise-covering makeup” and use a heavy red matte lipstick to hide her swollen and bleeding lip.

Melanie Inglessis’ testimony backed Heard’s account of the alleged abuse accusation against Depp.

Everything to know about Amber Heard’s makeup artist Melanie Inglessis

Melanie Inglessis is a professional makeup artist based in Los Angeles. She attended the London College of Fashion and learned her craft under some of the most prominent makeup artists like Charlotte Tilbury, Pat McGrath and Val Garland.

According to Forward Artists, Inglessis is best known for making her clients appear to radiate from within and create flawless, light-bearing skin makeup with a touch of rock n’ roll.

Inglessis currently serves as an Armani Beauty Makeup Artist Collaborator and travels across the globe for her work. She has previously worked for Natalie Portman, Ana de Armas, Lea Michele, Karlie Kloss, Ruth Negga, Rosamund Pike, and Olivia Wilde.

The makeup artist has also collaborated with famous directors and photographers, including Jonas Kerlund and Rankin. She has a verified Instagram account with more than 75K followers. The French native also recently became a U.S. Citizen along with her daughter.

A look into Melanie Inglessis’ testimony at Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial

Amber Heard’s former makeup artist Melanie Inglessis talked about covering up the actress’ bruises with makeup (Image via Melanie Inglessis/Instagram)

On Wednesday, Amber Heard’s former makeup artist Melanie Inglessis testified in court about Johnny Depp’s alleged headbutt incident in 2015. She said she noticed several light bruises under Heard’s eyes and nose while doing her makeup for an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Inglessis said Heard also had a split lip and her injuries made it seem like someone had allegedly headbutted her:

“When I came to the penthouse to do Amber's makeup, she had injuries. She had two light - I'm not a medical expert - but it looked like somebody had headbutted her lightly so she had discoloration here under both eyes and the bridge of the nose and she had what I would call a split lip or something on the lip like a gash or split lip.”

The artist then detailed the makeup technique she used to hide the bruises and discoloration on Heard’s face:

“I just did makeup, just a little heavier. We covered the discoloration or bruises with a slightly heavier concealer, one that had more of a peach undertone that I would normally not use on Amber, but peach does cancel blue, so I did that under the eyes.”

Inglessis further testified that she had to use a dark red lipstick to cover up the injury on Heard’s lip:

“Though Amber always has a red lip, it's one of her signature looks, I remember clearly talking we had no other option that night than to use a red blood ... a really red lipstick to make sure we could cover up the injuries on the lip.”

When the makeup artist was shown a photograph of Heard’s reddened scalp, she confirmed that the Aquaman star lost a chunk of hair during the fight. Heard previously accused Depp of ripping out a piece of her hair during the altercation.

As Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez challenged Inglessis’ testimony, she asserted her claims, saying she was familiar with Heard’s face:

“I know her [Amber Heard’s] face. I’ve done it so many times.”

However, Melanie Inglessis also admitted that she ended her professional relationship with Heard amid the latter’s fallout with Depp, as it was “very consuming” for her. The makeup artist said she initially called Amber Heard to share that she could not continue working for her due to personal reasons.

Edited by Suchitra