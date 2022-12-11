Who is the richest contestant on NBC’s Baking It: Celebrity Holiday Special? 

Baking It: Celebrity Holiday Special is set to air on December 12 at 10 pm ET on NBC. The special will kick off the show’s season two, which will air on Peacock. The show, which will feature 16 talented bakers from all over the country, will be hosted by Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler.

The celebrities set to appear in the holiday special include Fred Armisen, Kristen Bell, Nicole Richie, and JB Smoove. The stars are participating in the show to raise funds for some of their favorite charities.

Amongst them, Nichole Richie and Kristen Bell are the richest, with a net worth of $40 million each.

NBC’s press release reads:

"Dropping the same day as the NBC holiday special, "Baking It" Season 2 premieres Dec. 12 on Peacock, with a new batch of bakers competing in teams in a series of captivating challenges hilariously designed by Maya and Amy themselves. "

Meet the celebrities set to appear on Baking It: Celebrity Holiday Special

Baking It: Celebrity Holiday Special will bring together four celebrities to compete in a friendly competition in the spirit of the holidays. While some of the stars have prior experience, one of them has never baked before.

However, the best time to try out something new is always on reality television, especially if it helps raise money for charity.

Kristen Bell ($40 million)

The American singer and actor was born and raised in Huntington Woods, Michigan, and discovered her talent for entertainment at a young age. She has been actively acting since a young age and had an agent before the age of 13.

She has since then appeared in Broadway productions such as The Crucible and multiple television shows and films. Apart from films, she diversified into the gaming industry as a voice artist and motion-capture performer for various games in the Assassin’s Creed series.

Her business ventures include plant-based baby care products, Hello Bello. She also invested in real estate and owns two residential apartment buildings in Los Angeles.

Nicole Richie ($40 million)

The socialite, television personality, fashion designer, and actress was born in Berkeley, California in September 1981. She starred in the reality series, The Simple Life in 2003 alongside her best friend Paris Hilton. She is now engaged to Good Charlotte singer Joel Maden and together they have two children.

In 2005, the actress appeared in Kids in America and appeared in multiple series as a guest such as Eve, Six Feet Under, American Dreams, 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, and Chuck.

In 2015, the Baking It: Celebrity Holiday Special star purchased the property along with her husband in Beverly Crest, Santa Monica Mountains for $6.7 million. They later sold the house to Adele for $10 million and purchased another one in 2021 for $10.2 million.

Fred Armisen ($8 million)

The American comedian, actor, writer, producer, and musician is set to appear in Baking It: Celebrity Holiday Special. Before trying out his luck in movies and television, he played drums in a local band after dropping out of school.

He went on to play drums as a background artist for the Blue Man Group in the 1990s. The comedian joined the cast of SNL in 2002 and was on the show for 11 years.

He was known for impersonating characters while on the show. Over the course of his career, he has appeared in various television shows and movies including Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Little Hours, All Together Now, and The Last Man on Earth.

In 2014, Armisen purchased a property in Silver Lake, Los Angeles for $763,000 and sold it for $987,000 in 2016. He has since then bought multiple properties in different locations, including Los Feliz.

JB Smoove ($5 million)

The 57-year-old comedian and actor is set to appear on Baking It: Celebrity Holiday Special. The actor was born in Plymouth, North Carolina, as Jerry Brooks. He is a graduate of Norfolk State University, where he studied graphic design and engineering.

Before finding his footing in comedy, the Baking It: Celebrity Holiday Special contestant worked multiple jobs such as selling fire extinguishers going “door-to-door.” He worked in bars, and used to repair the machines there. He started performing comedy in the 90s, and started gaining attention after appearing in Def Comedy Jam.

He went on to appear in SNL, Everybody Hates Chris, and Pootie Tang, Til Death, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Baking It: Celebrity Holiday Special will kick off season 2 of Baking It season 2 which will include eight pairs of two as they compete to win the grand prize of $50,000.

Tune in on NBC on December 12, at 10 pm ET to see what happens next on the Peacock original show.

