Who is Sean "Poopies" McInerney? All about the “Jackass” star who suffered a gruesome shark bite during Discovery's Shark Week stunt

Sean "Poopies" McInerney recently suffered a gruesome shark attack while filming for Discovery’s Shark Week episode. The incident occurred when the newest member of the “Jackass” squad was performing a wakeboard stunt amid a shark-infested area in the sea.

Shark Week is one of the most popular special-interest segments on the Discovery Channel. Every year the network dedicates a week to air content related to sharks. This year, Discovery has teamed up with “Jackass” creators and stunt artists to perform shark-related stunts.

During one of the stunts, Poopies ended up falling from the wakeboard, accidentally landing into a shark pit. Unfortunately, the surfer failed to swim out on time and ended up getting his hand bitten by a shark.

However, the medical team was quick to respond, with one of the staff putting his own life on the line to pull Poopies out of the water. The performer was given immediate medical care and flown out of the venue for surgery.

Who is Sean McInerney, aka Poopies?

Sean McInerney, who goes by Poopies, is a professional surfer, performer, entertainer, and YouTuber. He is best known for his role in the series “Who is J.O.B?” which documents the life of surfers and features all kinds of water sports and action sequences.

Poopies rose to prominence after joining the American reality TV series “Jackass” this year. He came under the limelight after suffering a severe shark attack on Discovery and Jackass’ collaborative program for Shark Week.

The stunt artist is a budding YouTuber and has already gained immense support on the platform. His channel currently has more than 50K subscribers. Poopies also has an active and verified Instagram account with more than 200K followers.

He is all set to appear in the upcoming film “Jackass Forever” alongside the existing crew members.

Poopies on surviving a shark attack and his near-death experience

Poopies have been making headlines since facing a deadly shark attack on Discovery’s Shark Week. The YouTuber is currently on the road to recovery after undergoing critical surgery.

He also documented the infamous shark attack on his YouTube channel and talked about the horrid incident in detail. He also declared the video as the “gnarliest vlog ever posted” on the channel:

“I told my driver to go like 10 miles an hour so we don’t go too fast but I think we went a little too slow and I launched like four to five feet into the shark pit and when I landed in that shark pit I thought I was gonna die.”

During the video, Poopies broke down into tears while elaborating on the incident further:

“There were 10 sharks around me and I was trying to swim out and I couldn’t. I knew I got bit and when I got bit I thought I was gonna get attacked by like six more sharks and luckily I didn’t. I just got my hand bitten, scariest thing in my life.”

One of the oldest “Jackass” team members, stunt performer Steve-O, described the incident as one of the “scariest” ever:

“I don’t think there has ever been a scariest moment when we were filming and as heavy as it was I pretty much right away I just thought this footage has to come out, Poopies needs the glory.”

Despite facing perhaps the most dangerous incident in “Jackass,” creator Johnny Knoxville mentioned that it is “worth it for this one time" as Poopies is finally getting the “attention” he deserves.

As the world awaits Poopies to bounce back from the incident and the emotional trauma, the surfer reportedly focuses on healing and getting better. It remains to be seen how long it will take for a complete recuperation and if he will get back on form post-recovery.

