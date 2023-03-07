Who were sent home in The Bachelor season 27 episode 7? Two were eliminated before rose ceremony

The Bachelor season 27 episode 7 was filled with drama, heartbreaks, and mind-reading sessions.

With the hometown segment around the corner, Zach Shallcross didn’t waste time sending home the ladies he didn’t feel confident with. While Greer and Brooklyn were eliminated before the rose ceremony, Zach bid farewell to Kat during the ceremony.

The official synopsis of The Bachelor season 27 episode 7 read:

“Zach and the seven remaining women head to the charming city of Budapest, Hungary, where the stakes are higher than ever. Kicking things off, Zach and one woman pen romantic poems and explore the city while learning more about each other in the process.”

It continued:

“Later, a group date featuring mentalist Labib Malik gets emotional, causing some to question their connection with Zach. Then, one woman reenters the picture, and a one-on-one date takes love to new heights.”

Only four ladies remain on the reality TV show. They will be seen next week in the hometown round.

Why were Greer and Brooklyn sent home before rose ceremony?

The Bachelor season 27 episode 7 started off with the group heading off to Budapest, Hungary. Zach Shallcross’ first one-on-one date in the latest episode was with Kaity. The two shared multiple romantic moments throughout the day.

The next was a group date with four girls — Ariel, Kat, Charity, and Gabi. It was quite intense because the date involved a mind-reading session with mentalist Labib Malik. Post the group date, host Jesse Palmer informed Zach that Greer joined the group in Budapest after she went on a week-long break as she had tested positive for COVID-19.

As she didn’t get a chance to go on any dates in the latest episode, Zach decided to pay her a solo visit. When the two met, Greer said:

“Obviously, like, when I found that I tested positive, like, feeling like my story with you was going to end really su*ked. So, I do see something between us and I guess, like, I was just wondering where you're at.”

While Greer was happy with her comeback, Zach felt that the connection between them was not clicking anymore.

He stated:

“I'm just following my gut, my heart, and to give a hometown rose, I need to feel 100 percent confident that I can see a future and I don't feel that. I would never want to string you along.”

Greer was then sent home with tears in her eyes.

Zach’s next one-on-one date was with Brooklyn. Unlike his previous solo dates, this one ended in an unexpected way. Mostly, Zach gives a rose to the suitress after one-on-one dates. But this time he sent her home.

Zach was seen making decisions very carefully in The Bachelor season 27 episode 7 due to next week’s hometown round. In that segment, he will meet the ladies’ families. Keeping that in mind, Brooklyn and Zach discussed her family.

Brooklyn told him that her father left her and that her grandfather took care of her. She also stated that she was pretty serious about the hometown round as she would not let anyone meet her family if she didn’t see any future with him.

This had put Zach in a difficult situation and he moved away from her for a while to think. When he returned, he told Brooklyn that he was not feeling a connection between them anymore and was not confident about their relationship. Therefore, he sent her home before the rose ceremony.

The Bachelor recap: What did Zach say to Kat before sending her home?

After Greer and Brooklyn’s exit, only five attended the rose ceremony in The Bachelor season 27 episode 7 — Ariel, Charity, Kat, Kaity, and Gabi.

Kaity and Gabi were in the safe zone as they received their respective roses after their dates. Zach had to choose between Ariel, Charity, and Kat, and he picked the former two.

While bidding farewell to Kat, he said:

“You and I had, like, the best, strongest connection. I felt like it was incredible in The Bahamas. And over the past couple weeks, it changed, and I couldn't see a confident future in us.”

Kat replied:

“I pushed hard because of how much I saw a future with you. And it does hurt to hear you didn't feel the same."

Throughout episode 7 of The Bachelor, Kat was seen crying and having a meltdown as Zach didn’t pick her for one-on-one dates or give her the group date rose.

Meanwhile, viewers will see Zach Shallcross visiting the hometowns of Ariel, Charity, Kaity, and Gabi next week.

The Bachelor 2023 airs new episodes on Monday at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes