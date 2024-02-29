Who is Tyler Jay Boebert? All we know about Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s son in wake of arrest

Tyler Jay Boebert, the 18-year-old son of Rep Lauren Boebert from Rifle-Colorado, was reportedly arrested on February 27, 2024. Tyler was arrested on multiple counts in connection to a recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts, Fox News reported.

The Rifle Police Department announced the arrest in a Facebook post and stated all the charges that the teen is facing. They include four felony counts of criminal possession ID documents of multiple victims, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony, and over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses.

Police did not provide additional details about the crime, citing an ongoing investigation. They added that all the suspects are considered innocent until adjudicated guilty in a court of law.

Tyler Jay Boebert is the eldest son of Lauren Boebert and Jayson Boebert

Tyler Jay Boebert is the eldest son of Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband Jayson Boebert. He was born in 2005, two years after Lauren met Jayson Boebert at Burger King in 2003.

According to her memoir My American Life quoted by a 2023 Business Insider article, Lauren was 16 when she met Jayson, who was 22. After the birth of their first son, Tyler Jay Boebert, Lauren and Jayson got married. Apart from Tyler, the couple has three other sons, Brody, Kaydon, and Roman.

The Business Insider article also stated that two months before Tyler's birth, his father, Jayson had reportedly been arrested. He was charged with indecent exposure and lewd conduct after allegedly exposing himself to two women at a local bowling alley.

However, in her memoir, Lauren Boebert defended her husband claiming that he didn't expose himself. She added that Jayson "acted like he was going to unzip his pants" after having too much to drink.

According to News Break, Tyler attended Rifle High School in Rifle, Colorado. In 2023, Lauren Boebert announced that Tyler, who was 17 at the time, was expecting a baby with his girlfriend, making her a "36-year-old grandmother."

In 2022, the Denver Post reported, a neighbor called 911 and told dispatchers one of Boebert's sons was speeding down the street in a dune buggy.

"He's going like 50 miles an hour and this is a residential lane, there's kids. We tried to stop him, and he'd just freakin' cuss at us and just left," the neighbor told the dispatchers.

Shortly after, another neighbor called 911 and reported Jayson Boebert had struck the mailbox with his truck and claimed: "Someone took a swing at his kid and nobody did." The neighbor also expressed concerns that the Boerbert family had too many guns at home.

"I'm sure he's loaded to the hilt. Do you know who his wife is? Lauren Boebert. She's loaded. They all have guns. He just got chest to chest, face to face, looking to fight," the neighbor told 911.

At the time, no charges were filed after neighbors agreed to work out the situation among themselves.

Tyler Jay Boebert's father, Jayson Boebert, was arrested last month

Expand Tweet

Earlier this year, Tyler Jay Boebert's father, Jayson Boebert, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief. He was charged after officers received reports that the congresswoman was fighting with her ex-husband. Lauren Boebert and Jayson Boebert divorced in 2023.

According to the Denver Post, earlier this month, the congresswoman had a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband after he allegedly threatened to harm her and himself.

Expand Tweet

Court documents showed Lauren Boerbert reportedly cited a physical fight between her ex-husband and Tyler Jay Boebert on January 9, 2024. The document stated as Tyler called 911 Jayson allegedly grabbed a rifle and left the home. He was subsequently arrested and charged. Following Tyler’s arrest, Lauren Boebert told Fox News:

"It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track. I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him. As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen."

Fox News reported that Tyler was being held at Garfield County Sheriff's Office.