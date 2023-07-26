Who is WINNER's Yoon? Meet the 2nd gen K-pop idol who BTS' Jin met in the military

The multi-talented WINNER's Yoon has recently garnered attention from netizens and the K-pop fandom in general for his interaction with BTS' Jin. The two K-pop idols who briefly shared their tenure for their mandatory military service became the talk of the town as Jin posted a picture of them together on Weverse, congratulating him on successfully completing his basic training.

Given the caption that JIn posted for the picture, it looks like the two were housed in the same trainee boot camp and spent around six weeks together as fellow military personnel. BTS' Jin took the opportunity to not only talk about WINNER's Yoon's work in the military but also about his skills and talent as a singer.

Following the post, people who aren't aware of the idol have been looking him up while veteran K-pop fans rejoice in the interesting cross-over.

WINNER's Yoon debuted with the band in August 2014

On July 26, 2023, the internet went crazy after BTS' Jin shared a picture of him and WINNER's Yoon in their military uniforms. As fans continued to read the heartfelt caption he wrote for his fellow K-pop idol, they were all the more touched and in love with the unexpected interaction that fell out, especially at the military.

While Jin joined the military in December 2022, WINNER's Yoon joined on June 20. By that time, Jin had already finished his basic training and was appointed as the assistant drill instructor of the same boot camp that Yoon trained under. Given that the two spent roughly six weeks together in the boot camp, fans thought it was quite wonderful how Jin congratulated Yoon for his training completion.

"Congratulations on your completion, Seungyoon. It's been a fun 6 weeks. The cool vocalist of WINNER. You worked hard as a trainee, and I hope you live well on your own in the army. I wanted ARMY and INNER CIRCLE to like it, so I asked to take a photo together. Our army company commander and director are very good people, so we've been doing well for 6 weeks. We don't receive any special favors."

Kang Seung-yoon, otherwise known as Yoon, was born on January 21, 1994, in Busan, South Korea. The idol is the only child of his single, divorced mother. Yoon was also said to have excelled in school and academics, with a particular interest in mathematics.

However, he soon had to drop out of school due to his social anxiety. Ironically enough, his passion for guitar led him to become a singer and songwriter, while he won over his social anxiety with some help from his friend. Currently, the idol is serving his mandatory military service after joining the force on June 20, 2023.

Before kicking it off with WINNER, the idol first started out as a soloist. After participating in Mnet's Superstar K2 auditions and winning the same, he joined hands with YG Entertainment and PNATION on January 12, 2011. During his trainee period, he released an OST for the Korean TV series, Midas, titled, You Are Heaven, which turned out to be a huge commercial success.

On July 31, 2013, the idol finally debuted his digital single, Wild and Young, which was later accompanied by Stealer, released in the same year, and both peaked well in the domestic music charts. His solo career, then, steadily moved forward with the release of Iyah in 2021 and Born To Love You in 2022.

Kang made his official debut with the then five-piece band, WINNER, on August 17, 2014.

WINNER's Yoon has also extended his talents to composing and writing for other K-pop artists. Some of his credited works include iKON's Gold, Bang Ye-dam's Wayo, and Kim Jin-woo's Dduk.

Musical Career with WINNER

In 2013, WINNER's Yoon participated in another survival show of Mnet's, titled WIN: Who Is Next, which had two groups of YG Entertainment trainees competing against each other to form the resulting band, WINNER. The group that Yoon belonged to eventually won the show, and the group debuted in August 2014. Additionally, after proving his competence as a leader in the survival show, the idol now stands as the leader of WINNER.

The group's debut proved to be a great commercial success, and almost all the comebacks they rolled out were well received by the fans. WINNER has rolled out an album, if not more, almost every year since their debut, and WINNER's Yoon was credited as the lyricist and composer in almost all of the songs they created. Their most recent comeback was with their mini-album, Holiday, released on July 5, 2022.

Kang Seung-yoon's acting career and filmography

Apart from acing his roles as a vocalist, songwriter, composer, and dancer, WINNER's Yoon has also showcased remarkable skills in acting. His embarkation in the field kicked off with his solo debut in 2011. The idol auditioned for the then-famous series, High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged, and though the directors couldn't fit him in the pre-existing roles, a new character was specifically built for Yoon in an effort to recruit him in the acting field.

His next project was in 2015 with the show We Broke Up, where he was paired with Sandara Park. Here's when the recognition for his acting started to skyrocket, which bagged him invites to award shows and also several awards. Other notable series and films in which WINNER's Yoon appeared include The Producers, Prison Playbook, Racket Boys, and Tomorrow.

With WINNER's Yoon finally getting his deserved recognition from the current K-pop fandom, veteran INNER CIRCLEs (WINNER's fandom) couldn't be happier about the same.