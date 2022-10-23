Who won on Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars season premiere? Magic tricks, contestants, and more explored 

Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars aired its premiere episode on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The show featured legendary magician Crisis Angel training numerous celebrity contestants in various forms of magic. The episode witnessed two celebrities contest against each other and attempt to showcase three types of magic in order to win.

On tonight's episode of the magic competition, High School Musical breakout Corbin Bleu and Black-ish actor Miles Brown competed against each other in three challenges - The King's Throne, Dematerialization, Mystery Beads, All About the Benjamins and Levitation.

After a stiff competititon, Miles Brown won in the season premiere episode of the competition. He will now get a chance to compete for the Golden Wand in the finale.

Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars is judged by Crisis Angel alongside fellow experts including comedian Loni Love and master-magician Lance Burton. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The celebrity competitors are tasked with mastering three major categories of magic, which they perform in front of a team of judges led by magician Criss Angel. Only the highest scoring celebrities are invited back to the finale, where they compete for the golden wand."

A look into the magic tricks performed on the Magic With The Stars premiere

In the premiere episode of Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars, two celebrity contestants, Corbin Bleu and Miles Brown, took to the stage at Planet Hollywood in front of over 1500 people to compete against each other and possibly win to earn the golden wand in the finale. The duo performed a number of magic tricks after being trained by experts under Criss Angel and wowed the judges and audience.

Check out what magic tricks were performed in the premiere episode.

1) The King's Throne

Cobin Bleu began the show by performing The King's Throne. Under this trick, the stage will feature a table and a "king's throne" with the mask. The magician had to wear the mask and then perform around stage for a few minutes before a screen-like cloth appeared to cover the throne. With the magician's direction, the cloth came down and there appeared the King sitting on the throne with the Queen standing beside him.

Corbin was applauded for his Broadway-like performance. Loni scored him the perfect score of 5 stars, while Criss and Lance scored him 4 each.

2) Dematerialization

For the next challenge on Magic With The Stars, Miles entered the stage with a table and two people. The magician called it the "fastest vanish in the history of magic." As part of the challenge, Miles enthralled the audience when after a cloth covered the table and when it came down, there was no one to be seen. The two individuals who previously stood on the table had disappeared.

Although the judges loved the act, they wanted more of Miles' personality to come through. The celebrity contestant scored a total of 9 points out of 15.

3) Mystery Beads

For the second round, Corbin performed Mystery Beads. The challenge was part of the close-up magic with around four people present around the table as audience. The magician took a thread and a few beads into a cup, following which, he put all of them into his mouth. What soon came out was the beads sewn into the thread, making a small necklace.

The Magic With The Stars judges felt that he had a great opening. However, they felt that Corbin could have brought more engagement into the act. Criss Angel felt that the actor was a little over the top and could have done better. He scored a total of 8 out of 15.

4) All About The Benjamins

For his part of the close-up magic, Miles performed a trick called All About The Benjamins. The magician had four small bags and handed one to each individual and one of them had a $100 note. He then correctly guess which person had the money out of the four. The black-ish actor then did it once more with another $100 and got that correct as well.

The Magic With The Stars judges were quite impressed with his act and felt like he had stepped up from his previous performance. He scored 12 stars out of 15.

The scores were tied for both contestants and it was time for the final levitation act to decide the winner of the premiere episode.

Who won the final Levitation act of the night on Magic With The Stars?

Both Corbin and Miles had to perform Criss' "gravity-defying" Levitation act. Corbin took to stage as levitated free across a spinning wheel before pulling up Criss' assistant Tatiana in a classic levitation act. The judges applauded him for his performance, however, Criss was disappointed with the contestant's balance.

Miles then performed the second part of the levitation and used a ladder from where he walked and flew free. The judges instantly gave him a standing ovation alongside the live audience. Criss even proceeded to request the actor to join magic.

By the end of the episode, there was stiff competition, however, Miles Brown took the win with an extra point.

Other celebrities set to perform and compete on Magic With The Stars include Brec Bassinger, Debbie Gibson, Matt Walsh, Cynthia Bailey, Donny Osmond, Lolo Jones, and Ginuwine, among many others.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Magic With The Stars next Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 8 pm ET on The CW.

