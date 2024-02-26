Who is Ziggy Krassenberg? American Idol season 22 star’s life explored

American Idol season 22 is already creating ripples when it comes to entertaining audiences with their rounds of auditions. Among those appearing on American Idol season 22 with the hopes of securing their ticket to Hollywood is Ziggy Krassenberg.

American Idol season 22 contestant Ziggy Krassenberg is a 21-year-old singer from the Netherlands. He is instantly recognizable by his flashily colored hair and his flamboyant attire. He has a considerable social media presence, with over 34k followers on his Instagram and 320k followers on his TikTok profile.

Here is everything we know about American Idol season 22 contestant Ziggy Krassenberg.

A look into American Idol season 22 star Ziggy Krassenberg's life and career

American Idol season 22 contestant Ziggy Krassenberg is a pop musician and reality TV personality from the Netherlands. Together with his companion Bezemer Quinn, Ziggy won Season 1 of Good Luck Guys, a reality series on Amazon Prime Video.

In addition to working in reality television, he is an influencer on social media. Ziggy frequently posts videos of himself performing his songs on his social media handles. Notably, his rendition of Celine Dion's song My Heart Will Go On has received approximately 150K likes on his TikTok profile.

Ziggy went to the Municipal Zutphen to study economics. Ziggy started out as a vocalist in 2017, and according to his LinkedIn profile, he has taken up a singing career as a profession.

As per MEAWW, he is dating Sylvius Roeles and has pictures of their relationship on social media.

Soon after, he released a duet with female musician Celeste called Suikerspin, which received over 1.2 million Spotify plays. He then went on to release his next song, titled Sugar, which also became his English debut song.

Ziggy began his professional singing career by competing in the Dutch edition of American Idol. He tried out for the ABC show when he was 15 years old but was not chosen for the next round.

Ziggy didn't give up either, and in 2019, he tried out for Season 10 of The Voice in the Netherlands. The four-chair turn resulted after the contestant's moving rendition of Brian May's Too Much Love Will Kill You during the blind audition. He made it to the knockout stages before losing in the following round.

A quick glance at Ziggy Krassenberg's audition on American Idol season 22

Ziggy Krassenberg gave an audition performance on February 26, 2024, on American Idol season 22, that struck a deep chord with the judges. Ziggy chose Lady Gaga's Million Reasons, showcasing powerful vocals that the judges found captivating.

Luke Bryan, a seasoned judge, was moved by Ziggy's performance. He showered Ziggy with admiration and thought about how powerful acts may have a profound personal effect.

Bryan praised Ziggy for bringing emotional quality to the songs. Bryan also mentioned how Ziggy embodied the qualities that American Idol looks for in potential stars, aside from vocal abilities.

Fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie also echoed Bryan's approval of Ziggy in their enthusiastic appreciation. Katy Perry, who is renowned for instantly spotting exceptional talent, praised Ziggy for his innovative style and flare, which set him apart from others in the competition.

Ziggy's emotional resonance was highlighted by Richie. In the end, Ziggy was advanced to the next round by a unanimous decision of the judges.