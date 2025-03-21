"Why are you asking about other men's d**ks?"- Iggy Azalea shares alleged 'weird' business meeting she had with Kanye West

Amid her ongoing feud with Kanye West, Iggy Azalea has shared her past experience with the Yeezy founder on her Kick livestream on March 20, 2025. She claimed she once had a business meeting with Ye in 2012, where he allegedly asked seemingly inappropriate questions about her personal life.

“He was like, ‘But, you’ve got a boyfriend, right?' So, I was like, ‘Yeah, I have a boyfriend.’ He was like, ‘How big is his d**k?’ Not kidding you. My face must have been like 'what the f**k.' He was like, ‘You don’t got to tell me. You don’t got to tell me. I know it’s big.’ Bruh, why are you asking about other men’s d**ks? Weird of you,” Iggy shared.

Continuing to mimic Ye's voice, she added:

“He was like, ‘I know it is. You gotta let your boyfriend f**k as many different girls as he can, because if you’ve got a big d**k then it’s his god-given right to f**k as many women.”

In the same livestream, Azalea also alleged that the entire meeting was seemingly strange, as within five minutes of meeting Kanye for a professional talk, he reportedly told her that he looked at her photos every morning in an alleged s*xual manner.

Iggy Azalea and Kanye recently exchanged a series of back-and-forth tweets on X after the latter addressed her in posts where he dragged her past boyfriends and son Onyx, following which she fired back at Ye.

Exploring further Iggy Azalea’s latest livestream amid her ongoing online feud with Kanye

On her Thursday livestream on Kick, Iggy Azalea shared details about her reported 2012 business meeting with Kanye, claiming there was “so much p*rnography” in the whole situation, calling it “super weird.”

“And I had been in a lot of label meetings at that time and they’re all professional. So, this was just weird to me. I really looked up to Kanye, so, it threw me off,” the Australian rapper shared.

She further added:

“I didn’t know what to say, so I was like, ‘Oh, that’s interesting to think that somebody that I really look up to like looks at my pictures every morning for inspiration, that’s kind of cool. He was like, ‘Yeah, I j*ck off to them.’ Weird, don’t know what to say. Weird.”

Iggy Azalea’s Kick stream came after her March 18 tweet chain where she shared more instances about her old alleged interactions with Kanye. In one X post, she wrote that it was “crazy” how much she actually knew about Ye and the “things” she could reveal. However, she claimed to be “nice” and not wanting to “involve people who don’t deserve to be mixed into his manic episode.”

Iggy Azalea calling out Kanye. (Image via X/@SinnamonCouture)

Iggy Azalea continued to address Kanye indirectly and asked him to “keep it cute,” as she knew about the person he allegedly sent his “p*nis pictures” to. She further claimed Ye shared or experienced alleged “weird fantasies” with “other men.”

“Most of Hollywood [knows]: It’s not a very well-kept secret,” she added.

In a separate X post, the Two Times singer wrote that the women Kanye dated or married hopefully gave “consent” to the pictures of them he reportedly shared with other men. Iggy Azalea further claimed in another tweet that Ye reportedly asked her to “fly to Wyoming and shoot the Yeezy campaign in 2020” which she "declined," adding, “men are delusional.”

The mother of one also warned Ye not to mention her name again, as she was “just as crazy and will tell,” adding, “I’m not the person he should be talking about.”

Iggy Azalea’s remarks came in the wake of Kanye’s continuous X posts (many of which have since been removed) about her, shaming her for her past relationships. It started with him going on X on March 17 and asking Azalea to let him use her four-year-old son Onyx’s “vocals” on one of his projects, calling the kid his “nephew.”

Ye also wrote that he was going to rap about one of Iggy’s "businesses," seemingly taking a dig at her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti, who’s also the father of Onyx. Earlier in the day, Carti addressed Kanye’s former wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram and asked her to tell his “niece” North West to send him a song.

It was a response to Kardashian posting Playboi’s newly-released song Fine Sh*t on her IG Story, where he gave her brand Skims a shoutout. Kanye seemingly didn’t like the interaction and hit back at Carti as well as his ex-wife. However, when he posted about Iggy and Playboi’s son Onyx, Azalea entered the feud.

At the time, Iggy addressed Ye and wrote that she understood the “point” he was trying to make. However, "as a mother" and out of "kindness," she urged him to “leave my child” out of it. Azalea went on to mention Playboi Carti has “other children,” but somehow it was Onyx who often got “harassed in perpetuity about or on behalf of a man he has no relationship with.”

“Does he read it? No. He’s a child. But it creates a digital legacy & an odd (sh*tty) situation for him to one day discover & endure in perpetuity from strangers online. Can I please have some peace? Can my son have some peace?” Azalea wrapped up.

Ye counter-replied by writing he “intentionally never sm*shed Iggy because of Carti” in the past, but name-dropped other rappers, including A$AP Rocky, Pusha T, Tyga, and French Montana, whom Iggy Azalea previously dated. He also apologized in another post for speaking on her kid and said that was something only Playboi Carti does.

In a follow-up tweet, however, Kanye clarified his intentions and mentioned he was trying to “sl*t shame” Iggy Azalea as she “always f**ked with someone I knew,” adding he liked women with “high body counts.” In the midst of this, Ye and Playboi Carti also beefed on X, which stemmed from the same line of conversation.

In other news, Ye has also recently thrown shade at Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler the Creator, Metro Boomin, Future, Jay-Z, and Beyonce, among others. Meanwhile, he is gearing up to release his next studio album, Bully.

