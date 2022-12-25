Why is Family Karma season 3 episode 8 not airing this Sunday? New schedule and more details explored

Family Karma season 3 won't be back with a new episode this Sunday, December 25, 2022. The Bravo show is going on a brief break for Christmas and New Year and will make its return with a brand new episode on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 9 om ET. The cast members will be bringing with them a whole lot of drama as they enter the new year with the current installment, keeping viewers hooked to their television screens.

Season 3 of the series saw cast members navigate friendships, personal relationships, and professional commitments as they hung out with family members, made wedding plans, and more. While they have a fun time, the friends are also involved in rumors, gossip, conflicts, confrontations, and a lot of drama.

Family Karma season 3 episode 8 reveals Brian's mother being supportive of his decision

The upcoming episode of Family Karma is set to unleash a lot of tension, and viewers will get to witness a lot of dynamics being explored. This time, it is not just the friends but also their families who get involved in conflicts and confrontations throughout the course of the episode. The Bravo series promises to level up its drama quotient in the new year.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled The Auntie Bunch, reads:

"When Anisha invites everyone to walk in her fashion show, one friend is surprised to be on the guest list; a perceived snub at Vishal and Richa's wedding threatens the auntie group."

At the end of last week's episode, the preview for the next episode of Family Karma teased major drama among cast members. While some will be seen making some important personal and career decisions, others will argue over past issues. However, the popular aunties on the show will also be seen getting into a conflict over something that transpired during Vishal and Richa's wedding.

The preview began with Brian looking for apartments to move in to. The previous episodes had focused on his dilemma of moving away from his parents and starting a new life. While his dating scene with Avni didn't quite work out as he had expected it to, he decided that it was only natural for him to now move out, considering that he was already in his 30s, and women wouldn't approve of him living with his parents.

Brian revealed in the Family Karma preview that he was surprised that his mother didn't oppose his decision and was, in fact, very involved in his plans, now that she was tagging along with him for all the house visits.

Meanwhile, Anisha announced that she was going to host a fashion show, which received cheers and applause from all of her friends. She was then seen talking to her friends Bali and Richa about whether she should invite fellow cast member Monica to walk on the ramp as part of the fashion show.

In a later clip from the Family Karma preview, Monica and Anisha began arguing over their unresolved issues. The two had a bitter feud last season when Anisha and Bali called Monica's Navratri event a "ratchet." The latter took to Instagram to open up about the comments in a now-deleted post. She said:

"I've just about had it with these girls and I've kept my mouth shut for months with half the garbage that comes out. But what I will not tolerate is a religious event being ridiculed and referred to as ratchet."

Meanwhile, the ladies also had a heated argument when they felt that they weren't properly greeted by Vishal's mother Reshma during his wedding to Richa.

Cast members include Vishal Parvani, Richa Sadana, Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, and Rish Karam. While some have instantly earned respect among fans, others have been severely criticized by viewers on social media.

Don't forget to tune in to an all-new episode of Family Karma on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

