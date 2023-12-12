Why Feast of the Seven Fishes on Netflix a must-watch this Christmas 2023? Explained

Step into the winter wonder of December 23, 1983, where the Oliverio family is bustling with excitement, gearing up for their cherished Feast of the Seven Fishes. Rooted in Italian tradition from the old country of Calabria, this festive occasion, just days before Christmas, unfolds against the backdrop of West Virginia's wintry charm.

Written and directed by Robert Tinnell and produced by John Michaels, Jeffrey Tinnell, and Robert Scott Witty, the heart of the tale is Tony Oliverio, a young man with dreams as vast as his heart.

The air fills with the aroma of cooking fish, and the family prepares itself for the celebration. Tony, surrounded by his exuberant and loving family, can't help but wonder if love will find its way into his life this Christmas season.

Feast of the Seven Fishes is available on popular streaming services such as Plex, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Netflix.

What is the Feast of the Seven Fishes movie about?

The movie steps into the charming rust-belt town on the banks of the Monongahela River in 1983, where the romantic comedy Feast of the Seven Fishes unfolds its heartwarming tale. Skyler Gisondo plays the role of Tony Olivario, an Italian-American Catholic whose Christmas Eve takes an unexpected turn, setting the stage for a delightful and surprising holiday adventure.

As the story unravels, viewers witness sparks flying amidst cultural differences, love triangles, and the pursuit of personal dreams. Tony introduces Beth to his best friend Angelo during their night out, and Madison Iseman portrays Beth, with an immediate connection forming between them.

Against the backdrop of the century-old Italian tradition of the Christmas Eve feast, the film weaves together comedic and poignant moments.

The plot delves into the intricacies of relationships, with past connections, family expectations, and unforeseen twists interrupting the budding romance between Tony and Beth. The introduction of Katie, a friend of a friend, adds a layer of complexity to Tony's romantic journey. At the same time, Beth's challenges with her ex-boyfriend Prentice and Tony's protective instincts contribute to the dynamic mix of characters.

Amidst the festive traditions, Beth's reconciliation with Tony's family, Nonnie's disapproval, and unexpected appearances create a series of emotional highs and lows. As the story wraps up, the characters in Feast of the Seven Fishes come to grips with their pasts, find closure, and fully embrace the real spirit of the holiday season.

Why one shouldn't miss out on Feast of the Seven Fishes

Despite its imperfections, or maybe especially because of them, Tinnell has, above all, made a very personal movie. One shouldn't miss out on the movie because it successfully captures the mix of youthful romance, family time, love, care, and a burst of emotions that often swirl around the holiday season in every household.

A scene from Feast of the Seven Fishes (Image via Sportskeeda)

It also beautifully depicts the reflective and grateful mood that tends to settle in with the older generations. While depicting the busy and demanding work that goes into holiday customs, Feast of the Seven Fishes does so with a tender touch.

It expertly captures the cozy feeling accompanying all the housework, cooking, and other chores—especially when doing them with a devoted family. The film is like a cinematic Christmas card—perhaps a bit embarrassing and prone to oversharing, but undeniably charming and personal.

Where did they film the Feast of the Seven Fishes?

The movie Feast of the Seven Fishes was shot in Marion County, West Virginia, specifically in Rivesville and Fairmont. Fairmont snuggled next to the Monongahela River, is a picturesque small town with a delightful atmosphere and scenic surroundings. Its charming qualities made it an ideal setting for many scenes in the film, adding to the movie's overall appeal.

Fairmont is even more special because it holds personal significance for director Robert Tinnell. It's not just a random filming location; Fairmont is Tinnell's hometown and the birthplace of the events that inspired him to write the graphic novel behind the film, titled the same as the movie, which was nominated for an Eisner Award in 2005 and became the source material for the 2018 film.

The movie's backdrop is authentic to Tinnell's life, as the filming took place in his grandparents' house on Clayton Street, where the cherished holiday tradition depicted in the film has been faithfully observed over the years.

So, when you see the cozy, familiar scenes in the movie, know that they're not just sets; they're rooted in the real-life experiences of the director, adding an extra layer of authenticity to the heartwarming story.

Feast of the Seven Fishes showcases the captivating influence of storytelling, seamlessly intertwining elements of romance, tradition, and cultural exploration. It allows viewers to immerse themselves in the festivities and celebration amidst the love challenges.

There is something in Feast of the Seven Fishes for almost everyone to enjoy, even though it might not become the next holiday classic. It offers a unique blend of holiday sentiment, relatable family moments, and a touch of embarrassment that adds to its charm.