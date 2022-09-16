"Wrong answer Brittany": Fans disappointed with Brittany after she flips her vote to try and evict Taylor on Big Brother

Big Brother Season 24 aired its live eviction episode on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 9:00 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour episode saw the remaining houseguests strategize and form new alliances to keep themselves safe from eviction and make it to the Top 4. This is a crucial eviction as the eliminated contestant will head to the jury and miss out on the cash prize and title.

On this week's episode of Big Brother, Brittany voted for Taylor to be evicted from the house. The duo had planned to support each other until they were the last two contestants, but Brittany felt that Taylor made fun of her while she was on the block with Michael, and this made her want to vote Taylor out of the competition.

However, Turner voted to evict Alyssa. HoH Monte then broke the tie and voted for Alyssa as well, which led to her being sent to the jury. Fans were disappointed with Brittany for changing her vote. One fan tweeted:

Fans react to Big Brother contestant Brittany flipping her vote

Brittany was upset at Taylor for allegedly making fun of her after Michael threw her under the bus during the double eviction episode. However, Taylor was only complimenting Michael for his gameplay and did not intend to criticize Brittany. This conversation led to the latter voting to evict Taylor from the Big Brother house.

Brittany felt betrayed by Taylor and mentioned that she was there to support Taylor after Joseph's eviction. However, Brittany felt that Taylor did not do the same for her when she had a chance to return the favor.

Brittany's misunderstanding might potentially cost her the game, and fans took to social media to express their disappointment. They slammed her for going back on her alliance with Taylor and trying to vote the latter out:

Taylor (Final 4) #BB24 @AnnePete2



Brittany: “why is Taylor laughing at my pain?”



Girl what? Everyone in the house: “Michael was so good at this game”Brittany: “why is Taylor laughing at my pain?”Girl what? #bb24 Everyone in the house: “Michael was so good at this game”Brittany: “why is Taylor laughing at my pain?”Girl what? #bb24

Sal @TheSaltySal Brittany you might be the worst player on this cast. You did all that for what, exactly? #bb24 Brittany you might be the worst player on this cast. You did all that for what, exactly? #bb24

Rod 🔑 @rodshottakes the competition was tough, but brittany is working hard to get the title of americas LEAST favorite houseguest this season #BB24 the competition was tough, but brittany is working hard to get the title of americas LEAST favorite houseguest this season #BB24

BB Beauty Queen Tay @HaterVonnie

Taylor: I'm working to get two women in the F2

Brittany is really just a hater for no reason Brittany: I'm alone in this game!Taylor: I'm working to get two women in the F2Brittany is really just a hater for no reason #bb24 Brittany: I'm alone in this game!Taylor: I'm working to get two women in the F2Brittany is really just a hater for no reason #bb24

Bb24Chanel @ChanelBb24 Why is it that Brittany always spirals once she’s safe?! Even when she was on the block and Michael won veto. She needs to seek help. #BB24 Why is it that Brittany always spirals once she’s safe?! Even when she was on the block and Michael won veto. She needs to seek help. #BB24

💕LiLi💕 @littlemiss0014 WOW Brittany says she was consoling Taylor about Joseph?! she trash talked him up & down that BB house every chance she got. just bc ur OBSESSED w Michael doesn’t mean Taylor can’t recap a damn story w/o u becoming psychotic & turning on someone who’s been loyal af to u #BB24 WOW Brittany says she was consoling Taylor about Joseph?! she trash talked him up & down that BB house every chance she got. just bc ur OBSESSED w Michael doesn’t mean Taylor can’t recap a damn story w/o u becoming psychotic & turning on someone who’s been loyal af to u #BB24

kristen (not stewart) @kristenscamp brittany didn’t only try to plot on evicting taylor she literally casted the vote to evict her…like she really drove that knife into taylor’s back and STOOD BY IT #bb24 brittany didn’t only try to plot on evicting taylor she literally casted the vote to evict her…like she really drove that knife into taylor’s back and STOOD BY IT #bb24

A quick recap of recent events on Big Brother

Things got really tense after the new Head of Household (HoH) Monte nominated Alyssa and Brittany for eviction. The two nominees would try to win the Power of Veto (PoV) competition and take themselves off the block, but Monte wanted the nominations to remain the same so that he wouldn't have to nominate either Taylor or Turner as a replacement.

While talking to Brittany, Monte revealed that Turner had mentioned an all-girls alliance between the ladies. Brittany soon realized that she was Monte's target and wanted to take steps to secure her spot in the competition.

Meanwhile, Big Brother HoH Monte opened up to Taylor about his conversation with Brittany. However, Taylor was focused on getting Turner out as he was a strong competitor and a bigger threat. She suggested that Monte put Turner up as the replacement nominee if either Brittany or Alyssa were to win the PoV competition.

After a brief conversation about what they would do if they won the $750,000, the contestants took part in the Power of Veto (PoV) competition. The players were woken up in the middle of the night and had two minutes to freshen up and make it to the backyard if they wanted to compete.

Monte was busy with his morning routine and was disqualified from competing in the challenge. This gave Alyssa and Brittany an easy outing to win the game. The houseguests had to assemble a broken clock by attaching all 27 gears onto their puzzle board so that all the gears turn when they crank the lever. Turner felt a lot of pressure to win the game. However, it was Brittany who won the PoV on Big Brother.

Turner was worried about his chances of going on the block. However, HoH Monte was fast asleep when the former went to talk game. He opened up to Alyssa about the same but soon realized that it could also be Taylor. The latter was also worried about going on the block and shared her concerns with Brittany.

Brittany suggested that Big Brother HoH Monte put Turner up as the replacement nominee. However, he knew that the girls would put him up for eviction next week, since he wouldn't be able to compete in the next HoH competition. This led him to keep Turner in the game and choose Taylor as the replacement nominee.

Season 24 of the hit reality competition has been extremely popular with viewers since its premiere. Some houseguests have gone on to become fan favorites this season, while others have been heavily criticized for their gameplay choices and alliances. Readers can keep watching Big Brother on CBS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish