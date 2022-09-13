Yungblud US Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Shortly after announcing his 2023 UK tour dates, Yungblud has now announced his 2023 US tour. The English singer-songwriter will kick off the 2023 US World Tour on April 28 in Seattle, Washington at the Paramount Theater and will conclude his tour in Kansas City, Missouri at the Uptown Theater on July 25, 2023.

Before heading to the US, the artist will perform shows in the UK and Europe. The artist is currently performing at a handful of festivals in North America including the Riot Fest, Louder Than Life Festival, Firefly Festival and Aftershock festival.

The artist will be supported by Neck Deep on his UK leg and The Regrettes for dates on his US and Canadian tour.

Tickets for Yungblud’s tour will be available through a number of pre-sale options. Citi cardholders can access the presale on September 15 at 10 pm PT. An artist presale will be available from September 13 at 10 am with registration available on Yungblud’s website. A Live nation presale will be available from September 13 using the code venue. A Spotify presale will be available on the same day at 12 noon PT. Tickets for the general public will be available from September 16 at 10 am PT.

Yungblud 2023 US Tour Dates

April 28 – Seattle, WA at Paramount Theatre

April 29 – Vancouver, BC at PNE Forum

May 02 – Garden City, ID at Revolution Center

May 04 – Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl

May 07 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex

May 11 – Austin, TX at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 12 – Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 13 – Houston, TX at 713 Music Hall

May 16 – Miami, FL at FPL Solar Amphitheater

May 17 – St. Petersburg, FL at Jannus Live

May 19 – Atlanta, GA at Coca Cola Roxy

May 20 – Raleigh, NC at Red Hat Amphitheater

May 21 – Baltimore, MD at Pier Six Pavilion

May 23 – Philadelphia, PA at The Met

May 24 – Wallingford, CT at The Dome at Oakdale Theatre

May 26 – Toronto, ON at HISTORY

May 28 – Montreal, QC at MTELUS

July 07 – Sterling Heights, MI at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

July 08 – Indianapolis, IN at TCU Amphitheater

July 11 – Cleveland, OH at Jacobs Pavilion

July 12 – Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE Outdoors

July 14 – New York, NY at Rooftop at Pier 17

July 15 – Asbury Park, NJ at Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 16 – Boston, MA at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 19 – Nashville, TN at Ascend Amphitheater

July 21 – St. Louis, MO at Saint Louis Music Park

July 22 – Minneapolis, MN at The Armory

July 24 – Oklahoma City, OK at The Criterion

July 25 – Kansas City, MO at Uptown Theater

Attendees in the UK and Europe can check out the following dates for Yungblud’s tour.

Yungblud 2023 UK and Europe Tour Dates

February 16 – Cardiff, UK at Motorpoint Arena

February 18 – Birmingham, UK at Resorts World Arena

February 19 – Manchester, UK at AO Arena

February 21 – Newcastle, UK at Utilita Arena

February 22 – Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro

February 24 – Sheffield, UK at Utilita Arena

February 25 – London, UK at OVO Arena Wembley

February 27 – Lille, FR at L’Aéronef

March 01 – Berlin, DE at Velodrom

March 03 – Paris, FR at Zenith

March 05 – Düsseldorf, DE at Mitsubishi Electric Halle

March 08 – Lyon, FR at Le Radiant

March 09 – Nîmes, FR at Paloma

March 10 – Milan, IT at Mediolanum Forum

March 12 – Barcelona, ES at Sant Jordi Club

More about Yungblud

Yungblud recently released his third self-titled studio album on September 2 via Locomotion/Polydor Records. Yungblud previewed the album with singles including The Funeral, Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today, and Memories Ft. Willow. Yungblud, aka Dominic Harrison, released his first EP in 2018.

It was followed by the album 21st Century Liability that same year. The artist released his second EP, The Underrated Youth, in 2019. His second album, Weird! debuted at number one on the UK Albums chart in 2020. In August last year, he released the popular single Fleabag. Shortly after that, he announced his short-film titled Mars.

