Yungblud US Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Shortly after announcing his 2023 UK tour dates, Yungblud has now announced his 2023 US tour. The English singer-songwriter will kick off the 2023 US World Tour on April 28 in Seattle, Washington at the Paramount Theater and will conclude his tour in Kansas City, Missouri at the Uptown Theater on July 25, 2023.
Before heading to the US, the artist will perform shows in the UK and Europe. The artist is currently performing at a handful of festivals in North America including the Riot Fest, Louder Than Life Festival, Firefly Festival and Aftershock festival.
The artist will be supported by Neck Deep on his UK leg and The Regrettes for dates on his US and Canadian tour.
Tickets for Yungblud’s tour will be available through a number of pre-sale options. Citi cardholders can access the presale on September 15 at 10 pm PT. An artist presale will be available from September 13 at 10 am with registration available on Yungblud’s website. A Live nation presale will be available from September 13 using the code venue. A Spotify presale will be available on the same day at 12 noon PT. Tickets for the general public will be available from September 16 at 10 am PT.
Yungblud 2023 US Tour Dates
- April 28 – Seattle, WA at Paramount Theatre
- April 29 – Vancouver, BC at PNE Forum
- May 02 – Garden City, ID at Revolution Center
- May 04 – Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl
- May 07 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex
- May 11 – Austin, TX at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
- May 12 – Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- May 13 – Houston, TX at 713 Music Hall
- May 16 – Miami, FL at FPL Solar Amphitheater
- May 17 – St. Petersburg, FL at Jannus Live
- May 19 – Atlanta, GA at Coca Cola Roxy
- May 20 – Raleigh, NC at Red Hat Amphitheater
- May 21 – Baltimore, MD at Pier Six Pavilion
- May 23 – Philadelphia, PA at The Met
- May 24 – Wallingford, CT at The Dome at Oakdale Theatre
- May 26 – Toronto, ON at HISTORY
- May 28 – Montreal, QC at MTELUS
- July 07 – Sterling Heights, MI at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
- July 08 – Indianapolis, IN at TCU Amphitheater
- July 11 – Cleveland, OH at Jacobs Pavilion
- July 12 – Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE Outdoors
- July 14 – New York, NY at Rooftop at Pier 17
- July 15 – Asbury Park, NJ at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- July 16 – Boston, MA at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- July 19 – Nashville, TN at Ascend Amphitheater
- July 21 – St. Louis, MO at Saint Louis Music Park
- July 22 – Minneapolis, MN at The Armory
- July 24 – Oklahoma City, OK at The Criterion
- July 25 – Kansas City, MO at Uptown Theater
Attendees in the UK and Europe can check out the following dates for Yungblud’s tour.
Yungblud 2023 UK and Europe Tour Dates
- February 16 – Cardiff, UK at Motorpoint Arena
- February 18 – Birmingham, UK at Resorts World Arena
- February 19 – Manchester, UK at AO Arena
- February 21 – Newcastle, UK at Utilita Arena
- February 22 – Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro
- February 24 – Sheffield, UK at Utilita Arena
- February 25 – London, UK at OVO Arena Wembley
- February 27 – Lille, FR at L’Aéronef
- March 01 – Berlin, DE at Velodrom
- March 03 – Paris, FR at Zenith
- March 05 – Düsseldorf, DE at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
- March 08 – Lyon, FR at Le Radiant
- March 09 – Nîmes, FR at Paloma
- March 10 – Milan, IT at Mediolanum Forum
- March 12 – Barcelona, ES at Sant Jordi Club
More about Yungblud
Yungblud recently released his third self-titled studio album on September 2 via Locomotion/Polydor Records. Yungblud previewed the album with singles including The Funeral, Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today, and Memories Ft. Willow. Yungblud, aka Dominic Harrison, released his first EP in 2018.
It was followed by the album 21st Century Liability that same year. The artist released his second EP, The Underrated Youth, in 2019. His second album, Weird! debuted at number one on the UK Albums chart in 2020. In August last year, he released the popular single Fleabag. Shortly after that, he announced his short-film titled Mars.