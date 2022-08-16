Usyk vs. Joshua 2: 5 potential opponents for Anthony Joshua if he loses to Oleksandr Usyk again

We are less than a week away from the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. As everyone knows, in their first fight on September 25, 2021, Joshua lost the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles to Usyk via unanimous decision.

During the fight, Joshua mistakenly felt that he was doing well, his cornermen, too, failed to tell him he was losing the match. The announcement that he had lost then came as a surprise to 'AJ.'

Following that loss, Joshua left Rob McCracken and the rest of his training team, aside from Angel Fernandez, and paired up with Robert Garcia. The partnership came with strict guidelines that they tell him if he's in a losing position during the match, so that he can try to rally back. Joshua has called the corner similar to a pitstop, in that there is a short amount of time to tell a fighter what needs to be fixed going forward before the bell rings. Without a good corner to do that, a fighter can't have an objective view of how the fight is going.

It's been almost an year since Usyk and Joshua have fought and this rematch will take them to Jeddah, Saudia Arabia. Both men are confident they'll walk away as champions, but if Anthony Joshua loses the rematch, let's discuss 5 potential opponents that could be next for him.

#5 Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 3

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk - Heavyweight Title Fight

It is entirely possible to see a trilogy if either man loses the rematch. If Joshua loses this rematch, a trilogy could be set for one final opportunity for him to redeem himself. This rematch has been of high interest to many people, both fans and fighters alike. One specific name, Tyson Fury, has been at the forefront of many people's thoughts as we draw closer to the final hours before the fight. It is thought Tyson Fury will challenge whoever wins, and therefore come out of retirement (again) to reclaim his belts.

This match is not only a high stakes matchup for Joshua, who wants to win back his belts, but also because he wants to face Tyson Fury.

Despite this, should he lose, a trilogy seems likely to be an avenue promotors will explore. While an immediate rematch may not be in the cards if Joshua loses in a bad way, such as a knockout or via unanimous decision.

If the bout is highly contested, such as ending in a conteroverial draw or a split decision, we could see the two back in the ring across from one another much faster. To see a trilogy fight immediately, this rematch needs to be competitive, leaving fans and fighters unsure of who won the bout. This means that Joshua's new cornermen will be the key in keeping him in the rounds for the long haul.

Watch the first match between Usyk and Joshua here:

#4 Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte

Dillian Whyte vs. Anthony Joshua [via Getty]

Dillian Whyte has come off of a recent knockout loss to Tyson Fury, but now that he is prepared to return to the ring, the possibilities for who he faces next are endless. Names that've been in the mix for potential fights have included both Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua. If both Whyte and Joshua are coming off of losses, it would be a good matchup to pin them against each other to see who rebounds better.

A winner could put themselves in title contention, or at the very least one or two fights closer to a shot. Whyte himself has even expressed interest in a match with his old rival, so a rematch between them could be an exciting comeback for them both.

Watch the first fight between Whyte and Joshua here:

#3 Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. 3

Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. 2 [via Getty]

In their first match, Andy Ruiz Jr. shocked the world when he knocked out 'AJ' and became the first Mexican heavyweight champion. In their rematch, he lost the belts to Joshua, who then went on to lose them to Usyk.

Should 'AJ' lose to Usyk, a trilogy match with Ruiz could set the winner up for the opportunity to challenge for the belts once more and settle the score of who the better fighter between them truly is.

While the trilogy between them would not include belts on the line, the opportunity for redemtion might just be too high to pass up, especially if it comes down to a title elimintor matchup.

Watch the full rematch between Ruiz Jr. and Joshua here:

#2 Anthony Joshua vs. Joe Joyce

Anthony Joshua, Joe Joyce [images courtesy of Getty]

Joe Joyce has been a rising star in the heavyweight division for some time now. As a knockout artist and a wildly entertaining boxer, a bout between him and Joshua would be both exciting for the fans and put the winner in prime position to negotiate a title fight.

Currently 14-0 with 13 KOs, Joyce, also known as 'Juggernaut', has been campaigning towards world title. With a long history in the amateurs and a spectacular professional career, a step up in competition to face 'AJ' will prove whether he's ready or not to face the bigger names of the heavyweight division.

This matchup would also be a great opportunity for Joshua to put a stop to Joyce's steamrolling win streak and show that he's still on top of the division for a reason, and won't easily give up his spot in line for the title shot.

Watch Joe Joyce's last fight against Christian Hammer here:

#1 Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder

Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder [images courtesy of Getty]

Deontay Wilder is prepping for his return to the ring. Right now, he is targeting an October comeback against Robert Helenius. His return, like Whyte's, comes from his trilogy knockout loss to Tyson Fury back in October of 2021. He is currently on a 2 fight skid entering this matchup with Helenius, so he will be looking to return to winning ways.

If 'AJ' loses in his rematch to Usyk, it'll be his second consecutive loss. Given Wilder wins his comeback fight subsequently, a bout with 'AJ' might be the next move to set him up for a title shot.

A match between Wilder and Joshua would not only showcase who is capable of bouncing back from back-to-back losses, but a spectacular showing could just as easily put one of them in the spotlight for another title challenge. And who knows, a title shot could be against even Tyson Fury, if he decides to come back and defeats Oleksandr Usyk for the titles.

Watch the Fury vs. Wilder 3 highlights here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal