Amir Khan's SBL holds trials for 2nd edition

The Amir Khan-run Super Boxing League have picked four Indians

Pune, May 30 (PTI) British boxing star Amir Khan-backed Super Boxing League picked four Indian boxers for its second edition after trials in the city's Psycho Boxing and MMA Club.

The competition was conducted across four weight categories for men and one for women.

Rahul Tiwari won the featherweight category, while Shubham Bonakudkewar was picked in the welterweight division. The middle and super middle-weight slots were taken by Sohail Rangila and Siddhant Bagwe respectively.

The women's lightweight category was clinched by Shruti Shinde, the organisers said in a statement.

The trials saw each bout with two rounds of three minutes in which boxers were judged on the basis of their aggression, ring control, fitness, technique, footwork and boxer's chin (ability to take a hit).

The Pune 'SBL Road to the Ring' saw participation from a number of boxers from the city and also other parts of the country in a bid to secure a place in the final round of the 'SBL Road to the Ring' which will be contested between the best boxers from across the country in the national capital.

The winners of the final round will be trained by SBL.

The 'SBL Road to the Ring' contest will now move to Hyderabad from Pune followed by Mumbai and a round in Kolkata as the last stop for the series before the finals in Delhi