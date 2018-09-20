Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Boxing federation to host AIBA 2-star coaches course from October 20

PTI
NEWS
News
9   //    20 Sep 2018, 16:18 IST

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Boxing Federation of India will host an International Boxing Association (AIBA) 2-star course for coaches in Rohtak from October 20 to 28.

The course for coaches will be followed by an examination, clearing which will make the participants eligible for seconding at AIBA events. Seconding involves in-ring coaching during the two one-minute breaks in a bout.

"The last AIBA 2-star Coach Course was hosted by the Indonesian Boxing Federation in the city of Manado in July 7-15 just before the Jakarta Asian Games which was a great success," an official in the international federation told PTI.

The course fee is USD 150 per participant and must be paid to the Boxing Federation of India by October 17. These payments are required to be forwarded to AIBA by October 24.

"Current certified and active AIBA 1-star Coaches, who have done an AIBA 1-Star Coach Certification Course and the corresponding certification course, are eligible to take part in the upcoming 2-star AIBA Coach Course," the official said.

Recently, star boxer M C Mary Kom's coach Chhote Lal Yadav, who is also an assistant coach in the national camp, cleared the 2-star certification examination to be upgraded

