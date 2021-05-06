10 Outrageous WWE Elimination Chamber moments

Steel Cage matches have been going on in pro wrestling for over half a century. The first steel cage was more of a wire cage--it literally was contested inside of a cylinder of chicken wire!

Thankfully, those days are long over. The modern Steel cage match is a great deal more exciting and can range from the six sides of steel in Impact wrestling to the gigantic and imposing Hell in a Cell.

The Elimination Chamber occupies a special place in wrestling lore because of the fact that it is an elimination style match and the entry of each superstar is randomized. This means that the fans have no idea when their favorite wrestler will enter the match.

Another unique facet of the Elimination Chamber match is the fact the cage encapsulates the ring and the apron, meaning there is nothing but hard steel waiting for any hapless wrestler who gets thrown over the top rope. Also, the cages holding the wrestlers prior to their entry in the match can be used as weapons themselves. Not to mention they make great platforms to leap off of for a high-risk flying attack!

Given that the Elimination Chamber has been around since 2003, there have been many wild, amazing moments.

Here are ten of the most outrageously entertaining moments inside the satanic structure that have given us the thrill over the years.

#1 Undertaker Chokeslams MVP to Hell

Montel Vontavious Porter finds himself in hot water with the Deadman

Our first most outrageous Elimination Chamber moment came courtesy of the Undertaker during the Elimination Chamber event at No Way Out, back in 2008.

Though he's now mostly retired, during this era MVP was one of the most highly decorated wrestlers on the roster. During the Elimination Chamber match, he sought to climb on top of one of the pods to gain an advantage on a prone Undertaker.

Unfortunately, you can't ever count the Deadman out. The Undertaker suddenly recovered in his usual style and climbed up the pod after MVP. What follows is one of the biggest chokeslams in pro wrestling history.

There is just something about The Undertaker when he enters a steel structure. He always ensures that there is maximum damage inflicted and will go to any level to execute this.

