Jon Moxley reveals he thinks Chris Jericho is the greatest wrestler of all time

Chris Jericho

The debate and argument around who is the greatest wrestler of all time is one that has raged and rumbled for decades.

Who should it be? Someone from the present day or a figure from the industry’s rich past? Hulk Hogan? Ric Flair? Kenny Omega?

What are the criteria, come to think of it? Technical ability inside the squared circle? Charisma on the microphone? The ability to hold the audience in the palm of a hand? In reality, it seems an impossible question to answer.

Jon Moxley, the current AEW star and former WWE favorite as Dean Ambrose, knows as much – citing it as “too long of a discussion”.

That hasn’t stopped Moxley, 34, from giving his own two cents worth of opinion on the matter, however. The former Shield member has identified his current AEW colleague Chris Jericho as a candidate for ‘greatest ever’.

Speaking to Bleacher Report Live, Moxley stated the case for the current AEW World Champion, listing his tremendous longevity as a key attribute.

He said of the 49-year-old:

“For my money, Chris Jericho is really making a case for being the greatest of all time. He's done it in the 90s, the 2000s and the last two decades. He's doing it again. He's doing something completely new and breaking new barriers still even in 2020 with AEW.”

Advertisement

Do you agree with Moxley? Would the former Undisputed WWE Champion get your nod for greatest of all time? Have your say in the comments below.

Also read: Jon Moxley hails 'renaissance' period in wrestling as fans relish AEW and WWE battle