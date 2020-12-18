What is the best AEW promo of 2020?

The November 5, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite featured a segment where Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley shared the ring ahead of their clash for Moxley's AEW Championship. A promo battle to build-up an eventual pay-per-view match is something we have seen countless times in the world of pro wrestling. Even when the promo work is remarkable, it can hard to be excited about these segments.

It can take some high-level character work to deliver a promo that people will remember after the related rivalry ends. The best segments tell a small piece of a character's story arc and contribute to it meaningfully. AEW has successfully created many such segments in its short history, with Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, and MJF delivering memorable promos.

"You need this generation more than it needs you" - @CodyRhodes



Will a new #AEW World Champion be crowned this Saturday in Baltimore, MD?#AEWFullGear broadcasts LIVE from Baltimore this SATURDAY night, and is available on all major providers, @FiteTV @ITVWrestling @brlive pic.twitter.com/vgbfKUO4WV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2019

This past November, when Kingston and Moxley dueled on the microphone, everyone expected it to be a great segment. After all, Kingston is widely reputed to cut promos that blur the line between kayfabe and reality.

The Kingston-Moxley segment on AEW Dynamite sent the wrestling universe into a frenzy

But after seven minutes on the show, it had become abundantly clear that the segment would go down as one of the all-time great moments in pro wrestling. The fiery intensity with which the two former friends exchanged words was spectacular.

.@JonMoxley sets the record straight as they go into their I QUIT MATCH at #AEWFullGear this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/RPai4GOzCc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2020

It never felt like the two stars were selling a match. It was filled with genuine passion. Kingston promised his mother that he would win the AEW Championship. On the other hand, Moxley told him it's a promise he can't fulfill. With every word, these two brought unparalleled intensity.

They even rekindled the memories of their younger days, when they used to travel together across the nation to make their names as wrestlers. Kingston then accused Moxley of being sell-out because he joined a corporate giant. The challenger contrasted how he kept working on the fringes of the business. This comparison gave the segment a sharp edge of heated emotion.

The segment has rightfully earned accolades across the board. Many fans have said that it's a seminal moment, as it will have a lasting impact on the art of delivering promos. It is, by a wide margin, the best AEW promo of the year.

"It's time to bring out the plunder!" #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/fvr4uiHvLp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

While Moxley went on to win the match at AEW Full Gear, Kingston earned a lot of appreciation with his performance in the feud. In doing so, he ensured that he will valiantly continue his quest to fulfill the promise he made to his mother.