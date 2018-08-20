Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Chinese hotshots reign supreme at Asian Games

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
70   //    20 Aug 2018, 21:43 IST

Enter caption

Palembang, Aug 20 (AFP) China's sharpshooters reigned supreme at the Asian Games today as they won both the men's and women's 10m air rifle titles and also secured top spot in the women's trap.

Yang Haoran, 22, and Zhao Ruozhu, 20, were crowned champions in the men's and women's air rifle after shrugging off strong challenges from India and South Korea respectively.

It was a second medal in two days for both shooters after they combined to win silver in the mixed team event on Sunday.

Yang, the 2014 world champion, notched up a Games record total of 249.1 in Palembang, ahead of India's Deepak Kumar at 247.7, while Taiwan's Lu Shao-chuan took bronze with 226.8.

Not to be outdone by her Chinese team-mate, Zhao also pulled off a Games record of 250.9.

That put Zhao, who was runner-up in last year's Asian championships, narrowly in front of Korea's Jung Eun-hea on 248.6. Mongolia's Nandinzaya Gankhuyag secured bronze with 227.4.

Later, Zhang Xinqiu won the women's trap with a score of 45 points, narrowly beating Korea's Kang Gee-eun on 44 to claim China's seventh shooting gold on day two.

Zhang, 23, broke into a huge smile and she jumped up and down, her fist pumping in the air after a miss by her 27-year-old opponent handed over victory.

"I felt like all my hard work had finally paid off," she said afterwards with a beaming smile.

"I was so excited and emotional."

In the men's trap, Taiwan's Yang Kunpi, 20, beat India's 19-year-old Lakshay Lakshay with a score of 48 to take gold -- and afterwards revealed he hadn't even looked at the scores.

"I didn't check the score -- I just concentrated on breathing," he said, posing for photos holding his gun above his head.

Third place went to Korea's 27-year-old Daemyeong Ahn.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asian Games 2018
Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asian Games 2018: Shooters to open India's account on Day 1
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar open...
RELATED STORY
Strive for Sixteen Golds (India at Asian Games 2018)-III
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: All the Games records in shooting
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018 : India win first Silver medal 10m Air...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Sanjeev Rajput to open the Indian...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: 10 things to know about Apurvi Chandela...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: 5 things you didn't know about Deepak...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Leave teenage shooting sensations Manu...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Gagan Narang, Jitu Rai, Mehuli Ghosh...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us