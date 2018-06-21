Heena Sidhu tops selection trial at KSS Shooting

New Delhi, June 21 (PTI) Ace shooter Heena Sidhu of ONGC topped the charts for the Selection Trials 5 in the 10M Air Pistol Women's category while para-shooter Rubina Francis from Madhya Pradesh clinched a gold and silver in the senior and junior class of the 10M Air Pistol (IPC) Championship in the 18th KSS Memorial Shooting here.

Sidhu scored a mammoth 240.9 to top the list but Punjab's Harveen Sarao who clinched a bronze in the 10M Air Pistol event yesterday, was breathing down the 2013 ISSF World Cup gold medallist's neck but couldn't catch up to her. She eventually had to settle for second spot with a score of 240.3.

Double gold medallist at the 2010 Commonwealth Games Rahi Sarnobat took the third spot on the podium with a 217.7.

The junior category saw Maharashtra's Abhidnya Patil score 237.8 to annex the top spot while Haryana's Anjali Chaudhary missed the first spot by a margin of .4 (237.4). Another shooter from Haryana, Priya Raghav, got on the third spot of the podium with a 210.9.

In the 10M Air Pistol (IPC) Championship event, Rubina missed her second gold by a whisker when she scored 549, the same as Pooja Agarwal who eventually clinched gold.

Of inner 10 shots but on the virtue of countback, the difference of score on last series aided Delhi's Pooja while Rubina had to settle for silver.

Maharashtra's Annaya Batra scored 525 to take the bronze.

For the junior category, Rubina Francis' 549 score helped her annex the gold while Maharashtra's Annaya Batra clinched the silver with 525. With two contestants in fray, the third spot was left vacant.

In the men's event of the 10M Air Rifle (IPC) Senior Championship, Haryana's Deepak clinched the gold while Rajasthan's Avani Lakhera took the silver. Delhi's Naresh Kumar Sharma clinched the bronze on his home turf