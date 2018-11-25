×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Manu wins double gold in junior; Ravi, Rahi crowned national champions

PTI
NEWS
News
5   //    25 Nov 2018, 20:38 IST

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 25 (PTI) Teen sensation Manu Bhaker of Haryana won a double gold in junior sport pistol while Ravi Kumar and Rahi Sarnobat were crowned national champions in the men and women's events respectively here on Sunday.

The 16-year-old Bhaker claimed the individual gold in junior girl's sport pistol with 24, a yellow metal in junior team and a silver in senior team.

Ravi and Rahi were crowned national champions in the men's 10m air rifle and women's 25m pistol events respectively in the ongoing National Shooting Championship.

Ravi, representing Indian Air Force, shot 250.2 in the final to quell the challenge of Army's Sandeep Singh, who shot 249.6 for silver. Keval Prajapati of Gujarat won bronze.

Maharashtra's Rahi shot 36 in the final to leave behind Pushpanjali Rana of the CRPF, who shot 30.

Bhaker had earlier topped qualification with a 581 and Rahi took the fifth spot with 576 in the women's senior pistol event. But the Asian Games champion was too strong for the field in the end.

Both shooters also helped their team to gold in the team section for a double gold performance on the day.

In the 25m junior girl's pistol event, Bhaker, Tanu Rawal and Tejaswani bagged gold with a total of 1700. Maharashtra finished second

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat creates history, becomes...
RELATED STORY
CWG 2018: Riding on success at ISSF World Cup, can...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Ten things you need to know about Rahi...
RELATED STORY
Om Prakash Mitharwal wins Gold in 50m Pistol Event at...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018 Review: China dominates Shooting; India...
RELATED STORY
5 junior Indian shooters who can dominate the shooting...
RELATED STORY
ISSF World Championships 2018 Recap: Ankur Mittal strikes...
RELATED STORY
5 junior Indian shooters who could be future stars
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: All the Games records in shooting
RELATED STORY
5 sports that can help India win double digit medals in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us