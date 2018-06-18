Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mehuli bags two gold at 18th KSS Memorial Shooting Championship

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 18 Jun 2018, 21:02 IST
7

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Promising shooter Mehuli Ghosh of West Bengal displayed her class as she bagged gold medals in both the senior and junior 10m air rifle event of the 18th KSS Memorial Shooting Championship here today.

In the senior category, Mehuli, who had topped the qualifications chart yesterday with a score of 632.7, continued to revel in her red-hot form as she shot 250.5 and towered over Karnataka's Megana (249.9) to take the first spot on the podium.

Gun for Glory (GFG) shooter from Madhya Pradesh, Shreya Agarwal, scored 228.3 to climb up on the third spot on the podium.

In the junior category, Mehuli (252.1) used her experience to edge out C Kavi Rakshna (250.8) of Tamil Nadu to annex her second gold while ISSF Junior World Cup gold medallist Elavenil Valarivan settled for bronze with a score of 229.1.

The senior team category saw Manini Kaushik combine with Simrat Chahal and Barkha to bring home another team gold for Rajasthan. In second place, Gujarat's Valarivan, Lajja Goswami and Hema KC kept the contest closely fought to finish with a silver while Punjab's Anjum Moudgil partnered experienced Avneet and Samiksha to claim a bronze medal.

Maharashtra's Nupur Patil shot 250 to emerge triumphant in the Youth Women category while Haryana's Nischal Singh kept Nupur on her toes but could only finish with a score of 248.7 to settle for silver.

Madhya Pradesh's Yana Rathore clinched the third spot with a score of 227.2

