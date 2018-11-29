×
Telangana teenager pips big names Manu, Heena

PTI
NEWS
News
29 Nov 2018, 23:02 IST

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 29 (PTI) Telangana teenager Esha Singh prevailed over big names such as Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu to win three gold at the 62nd National Shooting Championships here Thursday.

Esha upstaged quality fields on her way to sweeping the women's air pistol events.

Esha won the Women's, Youth Women's and Junior Women's 10m Air Pistol competitions, leaving behind the likes of Heena, Manu and Shweta Singh in the process.

Esha shot 241.0 in the Women's final to leave behind Youth Olympic games champion Manu who finished with 238.9. Shweta, representing ONGC, won bronze with a score of 217.2.

Esha qualified seventh in the eight-woman finals field with a score of 573 in qualification. Manu topped with 578 and the final had such names as champion shooter Heena, former junior world champion Yashaswani Singh Deswal and India international Shri Nivetha among others.

Esha made full use of her good form with a virtuoso performance in the Youth Women's and Junior Women's events and also got the better of Manu. In all Esha won five medals on the day.

In other events the Army's Satyendra Singh won the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions crown leaving behind Haryana's Sanjeev Rajput. Satyendra shot 454.1 in the finals to Sanjeev's 452.5. Air Force's Parul Kumar shot 442.4 to clinch the bronze medal

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
