Won't be satisfied with just a medal at Tokyo Olympics, says shooter Rahi Sarnobat

Anyone who has met or spoken with Tokyo Olympics-bound shooter Rahi Sarnobat usually ends up with the same description of her personality: exuberance. Not the stereotypical, air-heady kind. More engaging, friendly, opinionated, and vivacious.

But when the 30-year-old raises her pistol toward the 10-concentric ring target 25 meters downrange, the other side of her personality takes over. Determined, focused, and confident.

This is what had pushed Sarnobat to become the first Indian shooter to bag a World Cup title in the women's 25-meter pistol event. She also holds the distinction of being the first Indian female shooter to clinch gold at the Asian Games.

The three-time World Cup medalist first came to prominence with a Commonwealth Youth Games title in 2008. Resilience was her constant companion in the years that followed, as she toiled around the world to power her way into the top ranks of Indian shooting.

Sarnobat underlined her potential with a Commonwealth Games gold medal and an Asian Games bronze medal in 2014. She sealed her Tokyo Olympics quota by pocketing gold at the 2019 World Cup in Munich.

Sarnobat, even from a young age, gravitated toward high-pressure situations. The harder it was, the more she seemed to like it. Pistol shooting on the elite level is centered upon three processes: setup, passage of the gun towards target, and staying calm to squeeze the trigger at the precise moment.

Sarnobat was fond of trying to piece together this puzzle of process, searching not for a single answer, but the one that worked for her. It may seem chaotic at first, but it's all part of the process, one that has led her to the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Rahi Sarnobat talks about training in Croatia, mental focus, preparations ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Sarnobat vows to give it her all at the Tokyo Olympics.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, the three-time World Cup and Commonwealth Games medalist spoke about her Tokyo Olympics targets, last-minute preparations, mental toughness, and much more.

Here are the excerpts:

Q: Rahi, the European training stint, months before the Tokyo Olympics, was well-thought out by the federation. Now you also have Pavel Smirnov (foreign pistol expert) to monitor the training closely. Of course, it is benefitting you in more ways than one. But how difficult was moving out of India during this deadly pandemic for you? Does being far away from your support network bother you?

A: No, I wanted to stay in India. Firstly, due to the weather conditions, and secondly, there are other things which are easy to manage. Having said that, the federation thinks being safe and healthy is of the utmost importance right now, and I agree.

If anybody at this moment contracts COVID-19, it may take time for a full recovery. I tested positive too, and I was not feeling healthy until a few days back.

I understand why we have been told to leave India and train at a safer place. If you're not healthy, what is the use of your training or experience? That will be a useless period.

We are looking at the positives, too. We are having Indian food so that we don't miss home a bit, we are putting up in good hotels here.

During the London Olympics, I could see other sporting federations not looking after their athletes, but we (shooters) have so much to be thankful for. For any situation, we separately look at pros and cons. There are many more pros here, as I told you. This is what I'm thinking before the Tokyo Olympics.

Q: The stint was inevitable, we all knew it would happen. The team was once again phenomenal at the European Championships. You are training with the top European shooters and competing in major competitions. How do you think this exposure will help you at the Tokyo Olympics?

A: We have some ideas now, of course. I still don't think this was a great competition. But in this situation, something is definitely better than nothing.

We participated as extras, not in the main category. The fact that we would not be eligible to play in the finals changed a lot of things mentally. To return home with a medal is always the main goal. I definitely missed that.

But, as I said, the competition was a ray of hope for many. We tried to make the most out of this opportunity. Of course, it gave us some ideas and we know what aspects to work on for the Tokyo Olympics.

Q: There must be some important strategies in the back of your mind for the Tokyo Olympics. Now that only one competition is remaining, how are you preparing yourself to be at the top of your game at the Tokyo Olympics?

A: I was never spontaneous, but a perfect planner in my childhood. Say, if I was about to compete in a major competition, I used to plan a lot on how I should go about it.

But there are times when you are inexperienced and make hasty decisions. That's why I try to maintain what I'm doing. Being perfect is not what I'm focusing on to be honest. At the Tokyo Olympics, I want to be technically perfect more than scores or anything. This is the only thing people will observe at the Tokyo Olympics.

All these years, this range gave me experience. This time it's given me an unforgettable memory. Winning an #Olympic quota for #India, at my coach's home range, makes it even more special!

Thanks @OGQ_India, @OfficialNRAI @CMOMaharashtra, @Media_SAI for the constant support.🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VmOZLEkjBT — Rahi Sarnobat OLY (@SarnobatRahi) May 28, 2019

Next, I'm preparing myself mentally really well. What happens at the Olympics is you are physically always ready, but the mental aspect plays a much bigger role. It is a different feeling, every athlete dreams of being there one day, and then the day you are there, it feels so special that one is not able to control the emotions.

That is when you need to focus on your technique and skills. Nothing major before the Tokyo Olympics. All that which had to be done for the Tokyo Olympics has been done in these 3-4 years. It is an important competition, but I'm not overwhelmed by it. I only consider it as an important competition where I need to give my best.

Q: Rahi, unlike most other shooters in the team, you have a good quality experience to look back on. In what ways do you think your London Olympics experience will materialize at the Tokyo Olympics?

A: It was a dream come true in London, everything felt wonderful. (Laughs) I was overwhelmed to be around so many legendary athletes. The Tokyo Olympics will be a very different one from London.

See, here I am going into the competition thinking that I am one of the competitors, right? I know I'm not any less, I'm going to give a good fight for the medal at the Tokyo Olympics. And that's how it is different.

The London Olympics experience is always in the back of my mind when I compete at the Tokyo Olympics. I'll tell you, I felt as if I was not good enough in London, but I was. I only couldn't do it because I thought I was not good enough.

That was not the truth, this is a big lesson I took from that experience. You are always more than what you think. So, never decide the outcome before you even compete, before your last shot. I'm going to fight till the very last shot. My abilities are much more than what I know or see.

Q: Absolutely, this kind of mental preparedness is very important. Tell me what kind of thoughts will cross your mind when you compete against the best in Tokyo? Should we get to see a podium finish?

A: (Excited) Of course, of course. Medals are the only goal for many athletes. But my satisfaction will not come with just a medal at the Tokyo Olympics. It has always been like that. I'm satisfied only when I am able to perform according to my expectations. That's when I tell myself how much I deserve the win.

The Olympics are going to be any easy, and we are all aware of it. But what's the point when I know I haven't shot well and still manage a medal? (Laughs) If I manage to surpass that and it also brings a medal or sets a record at the Tokyo Olympics, then I'll be more than happy.

In my career, I have won so many of these medals, but I have never been satisfied with my technique or performances.

Q: Rahi, flashback to old memories. You almost retired from the sport back in 2016. What led you to that decision and how did you manage to come back stronger?

A: I didn't come back strong. (Laughs) Shooting was not a popular sport back then. Everybody took notice of me after I won a medal. I was in rehab for almost ten months, and I was not shooting at all.

Looking at my team members competing in Rio, doing well, I felt my team doesn't need me anymore. All of them were fantastic.

But I decided to give myself a last chance, because I began my career in shooting not for any medals or money. I enjoyed it, that's why I started.

This is the only thing in my life which I like as well as in which I can be good at. There is a difference between what you like to do and can do, shooting for me is both. I thought I cannot finish my career just like that, and even if I have to retire, I will test myself against the best, and retire if it doesn't yield any good results.

Ups & downs, guest appearances and a very happy end - This made for one blockbuster camp!

Time to pack up! Next stop..

China🇨🇳#issfwc #Tokyo2020 #shooting #RahiSarnobat 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/y1WBmtlewd — Rahi Sarnobat OLY (@SarnobatRahi) April 18, 2019

I had to give myself a second chance. But I couldn't sit at home and decide I'll give up. That's how I started shooting again. For the entire year of 2017, I could not perform in the international competitions at all. It was not difficult to be in the team during that time. It was a bad year. I was again back to my retirement thoughts.

I again lifted myself up, and competed at the Asian Games next year. Finally, I got a positive result, and I came back on track. It took two years to get things back on track.

Q: Rahi, it can be really tough performing under pressure. Many of us succumb to high-pressure situations. Top athletes like you will carry the maximum burden of Olympic expectations. I'm sure it is not going to be an easy battle, but do you think you perform better under pressure?

A: See, if I'm not under pressure, I simply can't perform. I don't know why and how, but I feel responsible when I'm under pressure. I use that strategy to deliver my best performance. If there is no fire within me, then I cannot perform my best. I can't just go there and shoot, I can't do that. That is how I work.

Lately, I have started to feel that I need to be at my best because there are so many other shooters like me who want to be at my place. If I am chosen in the team, I would have to start being responsible for my actions.

