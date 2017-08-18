British aerial skier Wallace suffers head injury in training crash

by Reuters 18 Aug 2017, 20:30 IST

(Reuters) - British aerial skier Lloyd Wallace has sustained a serious head injury after a training accident and is in hospital in Switzerland, the International Ski Federation and British Ski and Snowboard (BSS) said.

The 22-year-old aerial specialist, who is hoping to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics at PyeongChang, suffered the injury while training with the Swiss national team and was given first aid on site before being flown to hospital.

A detailed prognosis for the injury is expected to be released over the next week.

"The whole situation is hard on us as Lloyd Wallace was part of a combined training group with the Swiss Ski team. Our thoughts are with Lloyd and his family," Head of Freestyle Swiss Ski Christoph Perreten said.

Wallace's winter sports compatriots sent their support to the 2015 Junior World Championships Bronze medallist.

"Our thoughts and sympathy go to him and his family at the moment as he tries to recover from what sounds like a pretty bad accident in training...," Mike Hay, Team GB chef de mission for the Pyeongchang Games, told reporters on Friday.

"We know what we do is really dangerous and it's kind of one of those things that we try not to talk about. When it does, it's super unfortunate. Our best wishes go out to him," British Olympic snowboarder Billy Morgan said.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)