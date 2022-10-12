Best parlay (+428) for tonight's Division Series games - October 12 | 2022 MLB Playoffs

Yesterday we saw a lot of exciting finishes to kick off the MLB Division Series. Tonight, with four games, all from the NLDS, plenty of parlays can be made.

Let's go through the best parlay to add to your bet slips this Wednesday (October 12) courtesy of Caesar's Sportsbook.

MLB Parlay Leg #1: Braves First 5 Innings -0.5 (+120)

The Braves trailed all game yesterday, and ace Max Fried surprisingly got lit up by the Phillies' offense. Today, the Braves will send MLB Wins leader Kyle Wright to the mound.

He went 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA this year and absolutely dominated at home. He went 13-2 at home with a 2.86 ERA and fared well against Philly this year too. The Phillies have Zack Wheeler going, who is also excellent, but the Braves seem to have increased confidence every time Wright takes the hill.

They're 24-6 on his starts, and last game, the offense came alive in the ninth, even though they eventually fell short. Look for Atlanta's bats to come alive early, as they'll be desperate to tie the series up before they travel up to Philadelphia. Back them to have a lead after five innings this time, down 1-0.

MLB Parlay Leg #2: San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Both Teams to Score 3 Or More Runs - Yes (+140)

The Padres and Dodgers have two excellent starters facing off tonight in Game 2. In Game 1, we saw the Dodgers win 5-3 behind some great contributions from Trea Turner, Will Smith, and LA's bullpen.

In this game, there could be a pitcher's duel, but we often see hitters lock in at the plate when it gets to October baseball. Even though they're facing Yu Darvish, who has been excellent this year, the Dodgers averaged 5.2 runs per game this year, and they have the deepest lineup around.

San Diego's offense has been solid this postseason, as they've scored three or more runs in four playoff games. They'll be up against Clayton Kershaw, who is amazing, but the Padres' best hitters are clicking now. Expect both teams to reach three runs each for the second straight game.

