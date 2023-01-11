Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads: January 11 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Houston Rockets (10-30) are at the bottom of the Western Conference and are on a massive seven-game losing streak. They suffered a loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves (104-96) in their last outing.

Kevin Porter Jr. led the scoring charts for the Rockets with 25 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Alperen Sengun contributed 18 points in the defeat. But all of this fell short in front of 20+ performances from Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell. This was the Rockets' 14th home loss in 20 home games.

They will now take on the Sacramento Kings (21-18), who are in a much better position as they are fifth in the West. The Kings are coming off a win against the Orlando Magic (136-111) in their previous outing.

The Kings' entire starting lineup contributed to the win with a double-digit performance, led by Harrison Barnes, who scored a maximum of 30 points for the team. The bench too proved to be good enough and chipped in with double-digit points. The Kings are very high on confidence and will be looking for their second consecutive win.

Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings: Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets @ Sacramento Kings

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 11, 10:00 p.m ET

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Report

This is probably one of the few games where there are no injury reports for both teams. Both teams will be ready to come out on the court with their full-strength squads. Kevin Porter Jr. and De'Aaron Fox will face off in an epic clash tonight.

Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Houston Rockets +350 +9.5 (-110) O 238.5 (-110) Sacramento Kings -450 -9.5 (-110) U 238.5 (-110)

Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings: Starting 5s

Rockets: F Jabari Smith Jr., F Eric Gordan, C Alperen Sengun, G Kevin Porter Jr., G Jalen Green.

Kings: F Harrison Barnes, F Keegan Murray, C Domantas Sabonis, G De'Aaron Fox, G Kevin Hunter.

Houston vs Sacramento: Betting Prediction

Both teams are tied for 5-5 wins against each other in their last ten encounters. Sacramento has won four of their last five meetings against Houston. This clearly shows how much the Rockets have gone down as a team in the last few years. Six of their last ten games have gone past the total mark. Expect an entertaining encounter.

Final Prediction: Total Over 238.5 (-110)

