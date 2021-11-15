Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - November 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Houston Rockets' developmental tour proceeds to Tennessee, where they face the also slumping Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum on Monday.

Coach Stephen Silas’ team owns the worst record in the NBA right now. The Houston Rockets just lost their eleventh straight game at the hands of the Phoenix Suns. With the development of the young core as the main objective this season, the Rockets are struggling on offense. They are dead last in offensive rating and turnover the ball at a hideous rate.

To avoid another embarrassing loss, they need to take care of the ball and execute their offensive plays better.

The Memphis Grizzlies have lost four of their last five games and have not played with the same intensity and focus at the start of the season. More worryingly, their defense has become a sieve in the last couple of games. The Memphis defense is even worse than the 2-12 New Orleans Pelicans who beat them in their last game.

For the Memphis Grizzlies to get back to their winning ways, they have to get their defense back to respectable form.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Monday, November 15th; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 16th; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets are counting on the development of Jalen Green and the young core to make them better

The Houston Rockets are clearly sacrificing their season for the development of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. Their defense is not all that bad, but their offense is just a disaster. The inexperience of the backcourt is showing in every game.

Green and Porter, who handle the ball most of the time, are turnover machines. Their errors have caused the Rockets’ offense to be out of rhythm.

The Houston Rockets’ saving grace is their middle-of-the-pack defense. Their length, activity and athleticism have bothered opposing teams. If they can get their offense to be of the same level as their defense, they could be more competitive.

Key Player - Christian Wood

Christian Wood has been solid for the Houston Rockets this season. He is averaging 16.9 PPG and a career-high in rebounds with 11.5 RPG. His game rarely shows up in the highlights, but he is one of the few bright spots in the Rockets so far.

BasketballNews.com @basketbllnews Which NBA players are averaging the most points per possession on iso plays? Per NBA Stats (min. 30 plays):



1. Ja Morant - 1.36 PPP

2. Christian Wood - 1.23 PPP

3. James Harden - 1.16 PPP

4. Bradley Beal - 1.15 PPP

T5. DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant - 1.12 PPP Which NBA players are averaging the most points per possession on iso plays? Per NBA Stats (min. 30 plays):1. Ja Morant - 1.36 PPP2. Christian Wood - 1.23 PPP3. James Harden - 1.16 PPP4. Bradley Beal - 1.15 PPP T5. DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant - 1.12 PPP https://t.co/fqkGnOzFkA

The six-year veteran has been excellent as a short roller and has made strides from the three-point line. The Houston Rockets are grooming Green and Porter Jr. to be the faces of the franchise. But this season, Christian Wood’s performance has been invaluable for the Rockets.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Kevin Porter Jr. | G - Jalen Green | F - Jae’Sean Tate | F - Daniel Theis | C - Christian Wood

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies has the worst defense in the NBA right now [Photo: The Commercial Appeal]

The Memphis Grizzlies are mired in a three-game losing streak that included a horrible loss to the Zion Williamson-less New Orleans Pelicans. Their defensive downturn is quite surprising because they were solid at the start of the season. They also got back Dillon Brooks, who is one of the best defensive players on the roster.

Ja Morant is still playing with a huge chip on his shoulder. He is ably backed by Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. Their offense has been quite fine for most of the season as long as Morant is around. It’s their defense that has to make a dramatic improvement if the Memphis Grizzlies want to win more games.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant celebrates against the Golden State Warriors

Ja Morant leads the Memphis Grizzlies in scoring, assists and steals. He is also second to Steven Adams in rebounding. The second overall pick of the 2019 draft is putting up career-best numbers in scoring, assists, 3FG and true shooting percentage. He is likely to earn his first All-Star selection if he continues his play.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Ja Morant's been on a whole new level this season 🚀 Ja Morant's been on a whole new level this season 🚀 https://t.co/FypTriNT5G

Ja Morant will have to play his best for the Memphis Grizzlies to get out of their funk. He will have to contend with the length and athleticism of the Houston Rockets’ backcourt.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams

Rockets vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies should be embarrassed by the performance they showed against the undermanned New Orleans Pelicans. Their lack of urgency and focus has to trouble everyone in the organization. If they bring the same level of play against the error-prone Houston Rockets, they could be stuck in their losing funk.

The Houston Rockets have to capitalize on the Grizzlies’ porous defense. It starts with a drastic curtailing of their turnovers. If they can limit their turnovers, the Rockets could finally end their NBA-worst 11-game losing streak.

Memphis will come out with fire and aggression after a lackadaisical performance in their last few games. It could be just enough to turn the mistake-prone Rockets.

Where to watch Rockets vs Grizzlies

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Local coverage of the game between the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies will be provided by Bally Sports Memphis and AT&T SportsNetwork. The NBA League Pass will also stream the game live.

Edited by Parimal