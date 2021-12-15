Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on December 15th.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will head into the game on the back of a 116-111 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, snapping a five-game losing streak in the process.

The Denver Nuggets are also coming off a 113-107 win against the Washington Wizards.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

D'Angelo Russell has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game

The Minnesota Timberwolves struggled with injuries early in the season. However, with a more or less replenished roster, their injury report will only feature one name.

D'Angelo Russell has been mentioned in the Minnesota Timberwolves injury report ahead of their game against the Denver Nuggets. Sustaining an ankle injury, Russell has been listed as questionable for the game.

Russell's absence greatly affects Minnesota's guard rotations. With a core player missing from the lineup, the offensive schemes of the Timberwolves may stagnate.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets will look forward to Jamal Murray's return to the side

The Denver Nuggets will continue to be plagued by injuries this season. With new additions to their injury report, the Nuggets' side will be significantly shorthanded ahead of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The latest addition to the injury report sees Austin Rivers as an addition. Austin Reaves has been listed out due to health and safety protocols.

JaMychal Green will also be sidelined from on-court action after an ankle injury has been listed as serious. There is no timeline on his return.

Long-term injuries will continue to see players such as Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and PJ Dozier out of the rotation.

Although Will Barton has been mentioned in the injury report due to illness, he has been listed as probable so there is a good chance that he will feature in the Denver Nuggets lineup.

Aaron Gordon has also been mentioned in the injury report after their last game against the Washington Wizards. However, he is listed as day-to-day so his status is probable.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

With D'Angelo Russell being listed as questionable for the game due to a recurring ankle injury, the Minnesota Timberwolves may have to make significant adjustments to their roster to compensate for his absence.

With the return of Patrick Beverley to the side, the Timberwolves may start Beverley alongside Anthony Edwards in the backcourt.

With Jarred Vanderbilt and Karl-Anthony Towns in the frontcourt, the Minnesota Timberwolves have the option of moving either Malik Beasley or Jaden McDaniels into the remaining forward position.

With Beasley providing better shooting from the outside along with some defensive upside, the Timberwolves could see him as an option. However, McDaniels gives the side length and rebounding which would be just as useful against the Nuggets.

Off the bench, players such as Naz Reid may see more minutes. Although Josh Okogie didn't play in the last game, he may see some minutes against the Denver Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets rotation will be in a state of absolute disarray ahead of the game against Minnesota. With Monte Morris and Nikola Jokic being the only players who are locked in to start, the rest of the lineup will have to adapt to some change.

With Jeff Green moving into the starting forward spot, the frontcourt trio will feature Jokic, Green and Gordon should the latter be available for the game. If Gordon is listed out, the side will have to start with Zeke Nnaji at four.

The backcourt duo will see Morris start at point with Will Barton in the two-guard spot. Should Barton be unavailable, the Nuggets could look to start Nah'Shon Hyland in his place.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting 5’s

Minnesota Timberwolves

G - Patrick Beverley | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Malik Beasley | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Karl Anthony-Towns

Denver Nuggets

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Jeff Green | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic

