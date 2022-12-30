NBA Injury Report for Today - December 30, 2022

We have a nine-game slate for the Friday, December 30 slate of NBA action and this injury report will be updated throughout the day.
Please note that teams on the second half of a back-to-back have until 1 p.m. local time to submit their injury report.
Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic
Bradley Beal is dealing with a hamstring injury and was able to warm up on Wednesday before being ruled out and will try to play once again here to avoid a second missed game. Taj Gibson is dealing with left groin soreness.
The Orlando Magic are without a lot of their rotation due to suspensions being placed on players for leaving the bench during an altercation against the Detroit Pistons, as six players are missing due to suspension.
The other three players are all dealing with injuries that have been written about here and no updated information has been released as of this writing.
Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks
The Lakers are dealing with a handful of injuries, but most of the players are listed as probable. LeBron James has been on the injury report with an ankle injury, but has not missed any games due to it. Anthony Davis is waiting another week to be re-evaluated for a stress fracture in his right foot.
Trae Young is expected to play in this game after missing one game with a calf strain. De'Andre Hunter is questionable for this game and has missed a couple of games already due to the injury. Clint Capela is ruled out for this game and has not played since last Friday.
Phoenix Suns vs Toronto Raptors
The Suns are dealing with a handful of rotational players ruled out. There is nothing new to update about any of the injuries right now outside of Devin Booker. Booker is out for at least four weeks due to the groin injury.
Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls
The Pistons are dealing with a pair of players being suspended for their roles in the altercation against the Orlando Magic. Cunningham is out for the season with a shin injury. Bagley is suffering an illness and has not played since December 23.
Caruso is listed as probable with a concussion that has sidelined him since December 21. Javonte Green is listed as probable as he is dealing with a knee injury, but has not missed any games due to it.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks
Karl-Anthony Towns headlines the injury report for Minnesota as he is expected to be back on the court within the next couple of weeks. McLaughlin will be re-evaluated in a week for his calf injury that has sidelined him since December 9. Kyle Anderson is listed as questionable with back spasms, that made him miss games since December 18.
The Bucks are likely without two of their "Big Three" as Jrue Holiday remains listed as doubtful with an illness that has failed him to play since Christmas Day. Middleton remains sidelined with a knee injury and last played on December 15.
Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans
Tyrese Maxey is the only player for Philadelphia on the report as he is probable to make his return from a foot injury that has kept him sidelined since November 18.
The Pelicans are dealing with a few players here as Herbert Jones looks to get back on the court after missing a week so far as he gets back into playing shape after an illness.
Ingram is dealing with a toe injury that has sidelined him for over a month. Nance Jr is dealing with neck spasms that landed him on the report as doubtful here as well.
Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets
Jimmy Butler highlights the injury report for Miami as he is listed as probable with a knee injury which has surprisingly not yet caused him to miss any games thus far.
Aaron Gordon is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury that has sidelined him since Christmas Day. Jamal Murray is dealing with returning from a torn ACL and is put on here as a precautious measure.
Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors
The Trail Blazers have been dealing with a handful of injuries, headlined by Nassir Little to remain out for another couple of weeks as he recovers from a mild head impaction fracture on his right hip and has not played on November 29. Center Jusuf Nurkic is listed as probable with right calf soreness and he has not played since Monday.
Both Donte DiVencenzo and Draymond Green are expected to play tonight. Stephen Curry is expected to be re-evaluated in a week to see how his shoulder injury has progressed. Andrew Wiggins has not played since December 3 and has been ruled out here as well.
Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings
Utah does not have any players listed on their injury report.
Only one player is listed on the injury report for Sacramento as Trey Lyles is dealing with a right calf contusion and trying to avoid missing any action.
