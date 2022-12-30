NBA Injury Report for Today - December 30, 2022

We have a nine-game slate for the Friday, December 30 slate of NBA action and this injury report will be updated throughout the day.

Please note that teams on the second half of a back-to-back have until 1 p.m. local time to submit their injury report.

Player Injury Status Shooting guard Bradley Beal Hamstring Questionable Power forward Taj Gibson Groin Questionable

Bradley Beal is dealing with a hamstring injury and was able to warm up on Wednesday before being ruled out and will try to play once again here to avoid a second missed game. Taj Gibson is dealing with left groin soreness.

Player Injury Status Shooting guard Cole Anthony Suspension Out Center Mo Bamba Suspension Out Center Wendell Carter Jr Suspension Out Point guard R.J. Hampton Suspension Out Shooting guard Gary Harris Suspension Out Power forward Jonathan Isaac Knee Out Power forward Chuma Okeke Knee Out Shooting guard Jalen Suggs Ankle Out Center Mortiz Wagner Suspension Out

The Orlando Magic are without a lot of their rotation due to suspensions being placed on players for leaving the bench during an altercation against the Detroit Pistons, as six players are missing due to suspension.

The other three players are all dealing with injuries that have been written about here and no updated information has been released as of this writing.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks

Player Injury Status Power forward Anthony Davis Foot Out Small forward LeBron James Ankle Questionable Shooting guard Austin Reaves Ankle Probable Point guard Dennis Schroder Foot Probable Point guard Lonnie Walker IV Tailbone Probable

The Lakers are dealing with a handful of injuries, but most of the players are listed as probable. LeBron James has been on the injury report with an ankle injury, but has not missed any games due to it. Anthony Davis is waiting another week to be re-evaluated for a stress fracture in his right foot.

Player Injury Status Point guard Trae Young Calf Probable Small forward De'Andre Hunter Ankle Questionable Center Clint Capela Calf Out

Trae Young is expected to play in this game after missing one game with a calf strain. De'Andre Hunter is questionable for this game and has missed a couple of games already due to the injury. Clint Capela is ruled out for this game and has not played since last Friday.

Phoenix Suns vs Toronto Raptors

Player Injury Status Shooting guard Devin Booker Groin Out Small forward Jae Crowder Not With Team Out Small forward Cameron Johnson Knee Out Point guard Cameron Payne Foot Out Shooting guard Landry Shamet Achilles Out

The Suns are dealing with a handful of rotational players ruled out. There is nothing new to update about any of the injuries right now outside of Devin Booker. Booker is out for at least four weeks due to the groin injury.

Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls

Player Injury Status Point guard Cade Cunningham Shin Out Power forward Marvin Bagley III Illness Questionable Shooting guard Hamidou Diallo Suspension Out Point guard Killian Hayes Suspension Out Power forward Isaiah Livers Shoulder Out

The Pistons are dealing with a pair of players being suspended for their roles in the altercation against the Orlando Magic. Cunningham is out for the season with a shin injury. Bagley is suffering an illness and has not played since December 23.

Player Injury Status Point guard Lonzo Ball Knee Out Shooting guard Alex Caruso Concussion Probable Small forward Javonte Green Knee Probable Small forward Derrick Jones Jr Ankle Questionable Point guard Coby White Knee Questionable Power forward Patrick Williams Clavicle Questionable

Caruso is listed as probable with a concussion that has sidelined him since December 21. Javonte Green is listed as probable as he is dealing with a knee injury, but has not missed any games due to it.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks

Player Injury Status Small forward Kyle Anderson Back Questionable Point guard Jordan McLaughlin Calf Out Power forward Taurean Prince Shoulder Out Power forward Karl-Anthony Towns Calf Out

Karl-Anthony Towns headlines the injury report for Minnesota as he is expected to be back on the court within the next couple of weeks. McLaughlin will be re-evaluated in a week for his calf injury that has sidelined him since December 9. Kyle Anderson is listed as questionable with back spasms, that made him miss games since December 18.

Player Injury Status Point guard Jrue Holiday Illness Doubtful Small forward Khris Middleton Knee Out

The Bucks are likely without two of their "Big Three" as Jrue Holiday remains listed as doubtful with an illness that has failed him to play since Christmas Day. Middleton remains sidelined with a knee injury and last played on December 15.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans

Player Injury Status Point guard Tyrese Maxey Foot Probable

Tyrese Maxey is the only player for Philadelphia on the report as he is probable to make his return from a foot injury that has kept him sidelined since November 18.

Player Injury Status Shooting guard E.J. Liddell Out Knee Small forward Larry Nance Jr Neck Doubtful Small forward Brandon Ingram Toe Out Small forward Herbert Jones Conditioning Questionable

The Pelicans are dealing with a few players here as Herbert Jones looks to get back on the court after missing a week so far as he gets back into playing shape after an illness.

Ingram is dealing with a toe injury that has sidelined him for over a month. Nance Jr is dealing with neck spasms that landed him on the report as doubtful here as well.

Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets

Player Injury Status Small forward Jimmy Butler Knee Probable Center Dewayne Dedmon Health & Safety Protocols Out Power forward Udonis Haslem Achilles Questionable Forward Nikola Jovic Back Probable Small forward Caleb Martin Ankle Questionable Point guard Gabe Vincent Knee Probable Center Omer Yurtseven Ankle Out

Jimmy Butler highlights the injury report for Miami as he is listed as probable with a knee injury which has surprisingly not yet caused him to miss any games thus far.

Player Injury Status Power forward Bruce Brown Ankle Questionable Point guard Collin Gillepsie Leg Out Power forward Aaron Gordon Shoulder Questionable Small forward Jeff Green Finger Out Point guard Jamal Murray Knee Questionable

Aaron Gordon is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury that has sidelined him since Christmas Day. Jamal Murray is dealing with returning from a torn ACL and is put on here as a precautious measure.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors

Player Injury Status Power forward Greg Brown III Illness Out Shooting guard Keon Johnson Illness Out Small forward Nassir Little Hip Out Center Jusuf Nurkic Calf Probable Shooting guard Gary Payton II Conditioning Out Power forward Justise Winslow Ankle Out

The Trail Blazers have been dealing with a handful of injuries, headlined by Nassir Little to remain out for another couple of weeks as he recovers from a mild head impaction fracture on his right hip and has not played on November 29. Center Jusuf Nurkic is listed as probable with right calf soreness and he has not played since Monday.

Player Injury Status Point guard Stephen Curry Shoulder Out Shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo Knee Probable Power forward Draymond Green Foot Probable Power forward JaMychal Green Leg Out Small forward Andre Iguodala Hip Out Small forward Andrew Wiggins Illness Out

Both Donte DiVencenzo and Draymond Green are expected to play tonight. Stephen Curry is expected to be re-evaluated in a week to see how his shoulder injury has progressed. Andrew Wiggins has not played since December 3 and has been ruled out here as well.

Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings

Utah does not have any players listed on their injury report.

Player Injury Status Power forward Trey Lyles Calf Questionable

Only one player is listed on the injury report for Sacramento as Trey Lyles is dealing with a right calf contusion and trying to avoid missing any action.

