New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 11, 2022 | NFL Season 2022

The New Orleans Saints head west to play the Atlanta Falcons in their first game of the season.

This is the first stop in the battle for the AFC South. While the Buccaneers (-230) enter the season as the favorite in that division, it is very much anyone's game. Jameis Winston is poised for a breakout year and is an excellent bet for Comeback Player of the Year (+550). Marcus Mariota has shown promise in his career. Maybe Arthur Smith can get the best out of him.

PFF ATL Falcons @PFF_Falcons The Falcons have a 54-52 record all-time against the Saints.



The AFC South looks very different this year. Winston is hoping to play his first full season with New Orleans, and both the Panthers and Falcons have new quarterbacks. So while Tom Brady is still the best quarterback in the division, he will have to face some new competition.

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons

Date & Time: Sunday, September 11, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Miami, FL

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Saints -5.5 (-110) -225 Over 42.5 (-115) Falcons +5.5 (-110) +188 Under 42.5 (-105)

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Best Picks

Winston is set up with weapons on weapons. Of course, the most dangerous threat is always Alvin Kamara, but Jameis Winston also has Jarvis Landry, Mark Ingram, and Michael Thomas. It'll be interesting to see who Winston's go-to weapon is, but for Week 1, bettors should ride with Kamara. Even with the odds, it's still a great pick.

Alvin Kamara to Score a Touchdown (-145)

Alvin Kamara is hoping he can break the 1,000 yard mark this seaosn.

Jameis Winston is known to make poor passing decisions, and Marcus Mariota has never displayed the most accurate arm. Lucky for bettors, FanDuel has the perfect offering for two quarterbacks like this meetup.

Both Teams WON'T Complete Their First Pass Attempt (-134)

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Prediction

Bettors should always be skeptical when a home team is an underdog at home against a division rival. Sign are pointing to a NOLA blowout, but it's a new season with many unknowns. So it's always wise to think twice when there is a large spread in Week 1.

As for the over/under, it's going to be a tight one. Both offenses have the cabability to score 40+ points, but the safe move is the under.

Atlanta +5.5 (-110) & Under 42.5 Points (-105)

