NFL analyst worried for Tom Brady and the Bucs: "They are going to have a guy that Bill Belichick was willing to let go"

Quarterback Tom Brady came out of retirement to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a third season. He won a Super Bowl two seasons ago in his first season with the team. Last year, he and his team lost in the divisional round. Entering his 23rd season, this will likely be the last rodeo in getting another Super Bowl victory.

Analyst Peter King spoke on "Pro Football Talk Live with Mike Florio" and discussed why he's concerned about Tom Brady and the Buccaneers this season.

King highlighted how the Bucs have offensive line woes. He also stated that it's concerning that Brady's former coach, Bill Belichick, was fine with releasing guard Shaq Mason, who the Bucs recently picked up and plan on playing.

King said:

"Mike, if I had to guess right now, this is going to be it. But I don't know. I don't think anybody knows. I think the biggest thing right now is, when you watch this team this year, they went from having a solid rock offensive line in front of him to now they're going to probably have a rookie start at left guard. Luke, Luke, go to key.

"They're going to have a guy who Bill Belichick was fine getting rid of, Shaq Mason, starting at right guard. And they're going to have a guy who never has started a game at center in his life."

King added that the Bucs O-line won't be the same without key guys such as Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, and Allie Marpet.

He added:

"Robert Hainsey, who, by the way, has had a very good camp, but he's banged up a little now, starting at center. And you've got a guy at right tackle Tristan Wirfs maybe the best right tackle in football who's nursing an oblique injury.

"So you've gone from having basically a really, really good interior of Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa and Allie Marpett. They're all gone. And now it's rookie guys who's never started befor,e guy you got in trade and a guy over here who may not be 100%. That is what I worry about with Tom Brady."

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be challenged by the New Orleans Saints for the division crown this year

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last season was the first season in the last five where the Saints didn't win the NFC North. New Orleans won the division from 2017-2020, before placing second last season behind the Buccaneers, who finished 13-4.

One reason why the Saints didn't perform to their expectations is because quarterback Jameis Winston went down early on with a torn ACL injury.

The Saints were also without star wideout Michael Thomas, who missed all of last season, rehabing injuries.

This year, they'll be healthier with both Thomas and Winston, while adding key players such as Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu, and Chris Olave this off-season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Pro Football Talk Live and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe