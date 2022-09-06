"It takes some sacrifice from both sides" - NFL analyst critiques Tom Brady's decision to jeopardize marriage with Gisele Bundchen for football

When Tom Brady retired following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' divisional playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, it shocked many people. Some couldn't believe that the greatest quarterback of all time had retired from football.

His departure from the NFL was short-lived. Brady announced that he would be returning to the Buccaneers for a 23rd season after only 40 days of retirement.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

Recently, Tom Brady took an 11-day hiatus from the team during training camp to deal with personal matters. Some thought it was to spend more time with his family.

Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard critiqued Brady's decision to jeopardize his marriage by returning for another season.

Broussard stated that, if Bundchen wants more time with her husband, then Brady should have obliged. He said that Brady should have stayed retired this off-season because he has already accomplished everything.

Broussard said:

“I don’t know if there are other problems in their marriage. If she just wants him home, and if this is the main thing, I would say, he should have retired. I mean, he should have stayed retired. He is a GOAT. He had a 25-year-long career, and he has accomplished everything."

Broussard added that he doesn't think Brady has anything else left to prove because he's the goat. He added that a marriage takes two, and sometimes, it takes a sacrifice.

He added:

"If this was another Super Bowl, I would have said, 'Yeah, he is the GOAT.' But this isn’t one, and there is nothing left to accomplish in his career! He is 45. I understand he wants to play the game! That’s fine. But for marriages, it takes some sacrifice from both sides."

Tom Brady will be without two of his favorite targets from last season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

The road to an eighth Super Bowl will be tougher for Brady this year than his previous two with the Bucs. Two of Tom Brady's favorite targets of the last two seasons are no longer on the team.

Tight end Rob Gronkwski joined Tom Brady in Tampa two seasons ago but decided to retire this off-season.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown walked off the team last season toward the end of the season versus the Jets. He doesn't seem to have a foreseeable future in the NFL.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin is recovering from a torn ACL suffered at the end of the season last year.

Tom Brady and the Bucs will have a tougher quest for a Super Bowl victory, but anything is possible with the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

