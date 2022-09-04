Tom Brady's latest gesture for son Jack shows he's taking Gisele Bundchen's family ultimatum seriously

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady mulled retirement this off-season before ultimately deciding to return for a 23rd NFL season. Now, as reports of his wife Gisele Bundchen having had enough of him prioritizing football do the rounds, it seems that TB12 is making an effort to be more of a family man.

Earlier in the year, shortly after the Bucs' conclusion to their season, Brady shocked the world by announcing his retirement.

40 days later, Brady changed his mind. The star quarterback declared that he was coming back out of retirement and would be returning to the Buccaneers for a 23rd season.

One can assume that the main reason why Brady decided to retire was because he wanted to give more time to his family.

More recently, Brady took an 11-day absence from the Buccaneers training camp becasue he, in his own words, "had a lot of sh*t going on." Many speculated and suggested that he went away to spend more time with his family.

In fact, it is being reported that Gisele has given Brady an ultimatum about figuring out his future plans.

Brady recently showed that he's committed to being more of a family man. According to People.com, the legendary quarterback flew for his 15-year-old son's scrimmage after returning from his personal leave.

Sources said that he was in great spirits, talked to all the parents, and had a good time.

The insider said:

"Tom was in great spirits and chatted to all the parents. He flew all the way in for the scrimmage. He's such a sweet dad and is always there for Jack."

Tom Brady signed a lucrative deal with Fox Sports to become color commentator after he retires

Tom Brady will join the world of broadcasting after retiring

While Tom Brady's days of playing football are coming to an end, he will still be a busy man after hanging up his boots as he struck a big deal with Fox Sports.

It was announced this offseason that the company and Brady reached a 10-year agreement that will pay him $375 million to be a color commentator.

Brady never said whether or not this would be his last season. But with him striking a big deal with Fox, missing training camp, and mulling retirement this offseason, one can think that this is likely his last season.

This is good news for Gisele and his family, as Brady will be able to spend more time and be more involved in their lives.

