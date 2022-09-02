"Don't care what you say. You just don't seamlessly transition" - Chris Simms bets against Tom Brady, predicts rough season for Buccaneers

The 2022-2023 NFL season is a week away. One of the teams to watch out for this season is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If Tom Brady is your quarterback, you're always considered a threat to win or go to a Super Bowl. The Buccaneers, however, are in a different situation this season than they were during the previous two.

The Bucs had a head coaching change when Bruce Arians stepped down to join the front office. Todd Bowles replaced him. Tight end Rob Gronkowski retired. The Buccaneers also have offensive line woes heading into the season. Chris Godwin will be playing while he is just finishing up recovery on his torn ACL.

With these challenges heading into the season, analyst Chris Simms' forecast for the Buccaneers isnt' very sunny. He thinks they will struggle without Gronk and Antonio Brown. He also thinks they will have a tought time because of the coaching change.

Simms said:

"I just look at it and go, Yeah, three years in a row. Some distractions with Brady missing time. It's a new head coach, and Todd Bowles ... I don't care what you say. You just don't seamlessly transition and just go, 'Hey, we're back to the Super Bowl, right?' So I just, I guess I'm saying still a major player, but I could see them losing a few tight ones this season. This year, yes ... and no Gronk. No Antonio Brown."

Simms added that he's predicting the Buccaneers to only win 10, maybe 11 games.

He added:

"You know, again, Godwin ... I don't think he's really 100% to start the year. And Julio Jones looks solid, but like everybody's got to pump the brakes on thinking they're going to see Julio Jones from Atlanta four years ago.

"But not happening. That's gone, so yeah, I think he'll be good. It'll be a nice target. So that's where I come to that they're still damn good, but they got a few stretches, and the schedule that I just look at and go, 'Wow.' I'm expecting 11 and six, maybe get upset and go ten and seven. That's what I'm going to say."

Chris Simms didn't approve of Tom Brady taking an 11-day hiatus from the team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

Simms spoke more about Brady earlier this week. He went on the record about Brady missing 11 days of training camp, saying that he doesn't think that excuse is going to fly anymore.

He went on to say that being 45 and with his kids in high school, his life shouldn't be too hard. He doesn't struggle financially, but he did end by saying, if Brady has personal issues or problems going on with his life right now, he hopes it gets better.

Brady will be entering his 23rd season this year and will be looking to add another Super Bowl to his record of seven.

