"That may been turning point for his wife saying,'Tom, what are we doing?'" - Skip Bayless points moment Gisele Bundchen wanted Tom Brady to quit football

Quarterback Tom Brady will take to the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium this Sunday as they kick off the 2022-23 NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys.

As Brady begins his 23rd NFL season this weekend, there are still so many rumors about his personal life. The 45-year-old took an 11-day break from training camp for what he and the Buccaneers deemed to be "personal." He has since said that he is going through struggles in life that present themselves at his age.

It has also been rumored that he and his wife, model Gisele Bundchen, have been arguing about his decision to un-retire after just 40 days. Bundchen has been vocal in the past that she wants him to retire and spend more time with their family.

"Brady said 'I'm coming back' because he has unfinished business!" @RealSkipBayless has Tom Brady winning his fourth MVP at age 45"Brady said 'I'm coming back' because he has unfinished business!" .@RealSkipBayless has Tom Brady winning his fourth MVP at age 45 👀"Brady said 'I'm coming back' because he has unfinished business!" https://t.co/sLtuERiPcJ

On Thursday morning, Skip Bayless said on Undisputed that he feels that there is a specific moment where Bundchen was ready for Brady to retire. He said that as an NFL quarterback, he is bound to take hits from opposing defenses. But on a Thursday night on the road against the Chicago Bears in 2020, he was hit hard by Khalil Mack.

Bayless said that he feels that Brady may have suffered a concussion on that play. He believes at that point Bundchen was likely thinking that it was time for him to retire.

"He's not going to take shots. The last time I saw him take shots was on a Thursday night at Chicago where Khalil Mack just knock the hell out. He got rocked in that game. I believe he got concussed that game and I believe that may have been a turning point for his wife saying, 'Tom, what are we doing?"

When did Khalil Mack sack Tom Brady?

Two sacks (should've had a 3rd) and three hits on Tom Brady.



He ate the Bucs tackles for dinner all night.



A little reminder that people who say he's washed up have no clue what they're talking about.



#Bears 7. Khalil Mack lives for primetime.Two sacks (should've had a 3rd) and three hits on Tom Brady.He ate the Bucs tackles for dinner all night.A little reminder that people who say he's washed up have no clue what they're talking about. 7. Khalil Mack lives for primetime.Two sacks (should've had a 3rd) and three hits on Tom Brady.He ate the Bucs tackles for dinner all night.A little reminder that people who say he's washed up have no clue what they're talking about.#Bears https://t.co/H9Ky8eddzs

Tom Brady has played in the NFL since 2000. He's taken countless sacks and hits across his two decades in the league. However, the specific hit that Skip Bayless spoke about on Undisputed Thursday morning happened in October 2020. It was the quarterback's first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Khalil Mack hit the veteran shot-caller several times throughout the game, but it was a sack in the fourth quarterback that really seemed to be a bell ringer. For those unsure whether he suffered a concussion, the match was the infamous game when the quarterback lost track of the downs.

Gridiron @Gridiron Tom Brady calls his own highlights, including THAT fourth-down play in Chicago 🤣



Tom Brady calls his own highlights, including THAT fourth-down play in Chicago 🤣https://t.co/8Giy7H9Yv8

The picture of the quarterback with his fingers up counting to four went viral. While some credited his age or simply just not paying attention, perhaps it was the hits that the signal-caller took.

