"You are actually choking up and crying about the experience" - Skip Bayless slams Aaron Rodgers for boasting about consuming illegal drugs in South America

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are in the middle of training camp and everything was so peaceful. But then the defending NFL MVP conducted a highly controvesial interview and gave the media world another topic of discussion.

Appearing on the Aubrey Marcus podcast, Aaron Rodgers admitted took the plant-based psychedelic Ayahuasca while visiting South America. This was prior to his back-to-back MVP seasons in 2020.

Skip Bayless, sports analyst and co-host of Undisputed, was not impressed by this boastful admission about the illegal drug:

"The point is that the first experience he had and he talked about this on this podcast was that he called it 'one of the best days of my life' was involved taking mushrooms on a beach. This is Aaron Rodgers, taking mushrooms on a beach where he subsequently quote 'felt myself merge with the ocean.' Okay, this is way out there stuff."

Bayless also pointed out that the commissioner and the NFL may take action for violating the substance abuse policy:

"I'm saying the commissioner of the National Football League, and by the way, you are the highest paid player in the whole league, you average making $50 million a year. And it carries a great weight of responsibility. And they would like to view you as a role model. And now you are gushing. You're actually choking up and crying about the experience that you had taking what is a schedule one drug in the United States."

Although the drug is legal in South America, where Rodgers experimented with it, it is still an illegal substance in the U.S. and could subsequently lead to some sort of punishment from the league. It will be interesting to see whether the NFL decides to act on Aaron Rodgers' surprising admission.

Aaron Rodgers needs to build a good chemistry with his new wide receivers

Divisional Round - Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers

A suspension could be devastating for a Packers offense that’s young and still learning to mesh with their quarterback. They selected three receivers in the draft: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure. They also added free agent Sammy Watkins. They really need their quarterback on the field from the off.

The Packers enter the 2022 season without their best weapon from seasons past. Davante Adams is now a wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders, where he re-teams his old college quarterback, Derek Carr. Rodgers and company will have to worry about a Minnesota Vikings team with a high-powered offense and a much improved defense.

In the meantime, Rodgers will continue to work with his crop of new receivers to attempt to build a solid passing game. Adams accounted for 30% of the Packers' offense last season. Those targets will possibly be split between the wideouts on the team.

We shall see if Aaron Rodgers is there to lead them when the season kicks off next month.

