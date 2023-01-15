Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads: January 15 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-23) are twelfth in the Western Conference and are currently on a two-game winning streak. They beat the Chicago Bulls (124-110) in their previous outing.

The duo of Shai Gilgeous Alexander and Josh Giddey once again proved to be strong for their opponents, as they put up 21 and 25 points respectively. Jalen Williams also came out good and scored 22 points in the win. Zach LaVine from the Bulls was the only one to come with 25 points but it just wasn't enough to seal them a win.

The Thunder are now 6-4 in their last ten, fighting it out for the playoffs spot. They will now take on the Brooklyn Nets (27-14), who are second in the East, and suffered a defeat in their last outing against the leaders, the Boston Celtics (109-98).

Kevin Durant's absence was felt in the game against the Celtics, as they proved to be too strong for the Nets. Despite Kyrie Irving's 24 points and T.J Warren's 20 points, the Celtics made a cumulative effort to win the game. However, Brooklyn is still in a decent position in the conference.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Brooklyn Nets

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 06:00 p.m ET

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report

The Thunder are dealing with multiple injuries at the moment. Isaiah Joe is probable due to illness whereas Aleksej Pokusevski is out with a knee injury. Ousmane Dieng is out with a wrist injury and Jeremiah Robinson Earl is out indefinitely with an ankle problem. Chet Holmgren is out for the season due to a foot injury.

Kevin Durant is the only player not available for the Nets. He is out until mid-February with a knee injury.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury List

Player Team Status Injury Isaiah Joe Oklahoma City Thunder Probable Illness Aleksej Pukosevski Oklahoma City Thunder Out Knee Ousmane Dieng Oklahoma City Thunder Out Wrist Jeremiah Robinson Earl Oklahoma City Thunder Out Ankle Chet Holmgren Oklahoma City Thunder Out Foot Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets Out Knee

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Oklahoma City Thunder +180 +5.5 (-110) O 229 (-110) Brooklyn Nets -220 -5.5 (-110) U 229 (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets: Starting 5s

Thunder: F Jalen Williams, F Luguentz Dort, C Mike Muscala, G Shai Gilgeous Alexander, G Josh Giddey.

Nets: F Royce O'Neale, F Joe Harris, C Nic Claxton, G Kyrie Irving, G Ben Simmons.

Oklahoma City vs Brooklyn: Betting Prediction

Oklahoma has a 7-3 record against Brooklyn in their last ten meetings. However, the current form of the Nets is far superior compared to the Thunder. They are also 8-2 in their last 10 and are hosting the game.

Only three of their last ten games have crossed the total mark. Expect an entertaining encounter.

Final Prediction: Brooklyn -5.5 (-110) & Total Under 229 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes