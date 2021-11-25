Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - November 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic will host the Chicago Bulls at the Amway Center on Friday, November 26th, in an enticing 2021-22 NBA game.

The Bulls will head into this game off a 113-118 loss against the Houston Rockets. They are now 12-7 on the season, and third in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are coming off a 106-99 loss against the Charlotte Hornets to slip to 4-15 on the season, and rock-bottom in the East.

Match Details

Fixture - Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Friday, November 26th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, November 27th, 2021; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Amway Center, Orlando FL.

Chicago Bulls Preview

Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets

Following their loss to the Houston Rockets, the Chicago Bulls have now lost two games on the trot. With their second consecutive reverse on the road, the Bulls will look to salvage a win as they wrap up their mini road trip.

The Bulls have been one of the most exciting teams this season. After an extensive offseason rebuild, the Bulls' duo of Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic was complemented by the addition of Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan.

The contributions from their new additions were instant. Team chemistry was never an issue as the Chicago Bulls produced one of the best starts in the league.

Although Vucevic missed a few games due to the league's health and safety protocols, the Bulls held tough until their big man returned to action on Wednesday.

With DeMar DeRozan playing like an MVP candidate, the Chicago Bulls will have to maintain their intensity to re-establish themselves as a dominant side in the league.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine brings the ball up in the Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets game.

Zach LaVine has grown into one of the most lethal scorers in the league. Thanks to his athleticism, LaVine has continued to improve as a shooter. With a solid three-level scoring game, LaVine could be key for the Bulls in their game against the Orlando Magic.

Coming off a 28-point outing against the Houston Rockets, LaVine is capable of carrying most the offensive load for the Chicago Bulls. While also factoring in his efficiency while scoring, LaVine's 50% shooting from the field helped spark the Bulls' offense late in the game.

Heading into this game against Orlando, LaVine will look to establish a solid scoring rhythm for the side. Chicago's lapses in the third quarter have hurt their chances of winning, something the Bulls will need to address soon.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Alex Caruso | C - Nikola Vucevic.

Orlando Magic Preview

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat

The Orlando Magic appear to be a team in disarray. Although they've some talented pieces in Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, the overall talent pool isn't deep enough to make them competitive yet.

Additionally, with injuries plaguing their roster, the shorthanded Magic were further affected by the absence of Cole Anthony in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Anthony has emerged as one of the most consistent players for the side. He missed his third consecutive game due to an ankle sprain, but the Magic collectively made up his absence,

With everyone in the starting rotation recording double-digit scoring, the Orlando Magic were led by Mo Bamba and Franz Wagner in scoring. The game was balanced in terms of scoring and rebounding. However, the 15 turnovers by the Magic meant they faced an insurmountable deficit to overcome.

Key Player - Wendell Carter Jr.

Wendell Carter Jr. attempts a free throw.

A key player for the Orlando Magic in this game against the Chicago Bulls could be Wendell Carter Jr.

He is one of the more experienced players in the Magic roster. Recently offered an extension, Carter was part of a trade that saw Nikola Vucevic head over to the Bulls from the Magic.

Facing off against his old team, Wendell Carter Jr. could play a huge role on the rebounding and scoring front for the Orlando Magic. Given the return of Vucevic, the Magic's frontcourt duo of Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba will have to find a way to nullify Chicago's big man on the inside.

Considering Chicago's lack of a solid power forward due to Patrick Williams' injury, the Magic will have to rely on their big man to contribute to positional offense in case of a mismatch.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Suggs | G - Gary Harris | F - Franz Wagner | F - Wendell Carter Jr. | C - Mo Bamba.

Bulls vs Magic Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls should emerge as the winners against the Orlando Magic.

Although both teams are on a losing slide, the Chicago Bulls have seen the return of an important piece to their rotation. If Nikola Vucevic finds his bearings in the next few games, the Chicago Bulls' offense could be enough to overwhelm the shorthanded Orlando Magic side.

Where to watch Bulls vs Magic game?

The game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Florida. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game on the radio by tuning into WYGM-FM/AM too.

