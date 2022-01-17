Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - January 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be eager to confront the Brooklyn Nets come Monday. The Cavs, who lost both times when they met the Nets on the court, will try to seek redemption in Kevin Durant's absence.

It is safe to assume that even without the presence of the Slim Reaper, Brooklyn is a formidable foe. With Kyrie Irving back, Darius Garland and company will need to do all they can to extend their win streak to five.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, January 17th, 3:00 PM ET (Tuesday, January 18th, 1:30 AM IST)

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Nets are one of the top teams in the league at the moment. Their fierce offense is capable enough to break almost any defense in the league. However, their six losses in the last ten games may have become a source of worry for head coach Steve Nash.

With Durant injured and expected to return after completing rehabilitation, Brooklyn will go to war without a key scorer. Durant's 29.3 points per game average and ability to score against any defense has kept the Nets afloat even when faced by teams that have stifled many talented teams. Without him, Brooklyn will now have to rely on James Harden and Kyrie Irving on Monday.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden is officially back to performing the way it is expected of him. In the last four games, he has not only averaged 26 points per game but 13 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game.

In his first face-off of the season against the Cavs, Harden registered a double-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. In their second meeting, Harden registered 14 points and 14 assists to lead the team to a second victory against the Cavaliers. He will be a key player in helping his team find the right offensive groove to tackle the unpredictable Cleveland.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Kyrie Irving | F - DeAndre' Bembry | F - Kessler Edwards | C - LaMarcus Aldridge.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cavaliers, who stand sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 26-18 record, have been beyond impressive considering their performance in 2020-21. They have already improved their previous season record of 22 wins and will, if they can maintain their groove, qualify for at least the play-in tournament.

Although they lost both their previous matchups against Brooklyn, Cleveland may prove more tricky to handle this time around. Their impressive defense and ability to limit downtown shooters is superior compared to the Brooklyn Nets'.

They have allowed opposing teams to launch only 33.7 three-pointers per game as opposed to the Nets' 36.9 attempts from beyond the arc. It will be interesting to see how Brooklyn's offense fares against Cleveland's defense.

Key Player - Darius Garland

Last night, Darius Garland looked a lot like Chris Paul at his peak. The way he was finding open shooters and launching long distance alley oops was magical enough in itself. His 27 points were a cherry on top of it.

It is safe to assume that without Garland's 18 assists and scoring input, the Cleveland Cavaliers would have fallen prey to a hungry OKC Thunder. Although he has been unsatisfactory from beyond the arc recently, he makes up for it with his playmaking.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland | G - Isaac Okoro | F - Lauri Markannen | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen.

Nets vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

The Cavaliers have seemed unstoppable in their last few games. Not only have they defeated bottom-seeded teams this season but also bested teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Utah Jazz and Miami Heat. With Darius Garland evolving into an able commander on the court, Cleveland is slowly turning into a certain playoff contender.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets are undoubtedly blessed with one of the best offensive rosters. However, with Durant absent from the court, they will step on the Cleveland Cavaliers' home court with a serious disadvantage.

We predict that if Cleveland can find a way to limit Kyrie Irving and James Harden's scoring efficiency, they can win this upcoming game.

Where to watch Nets vs Cavaliers?

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets game will be broadcast officially by Bally Sports Ohio and YES. Fans will also be able to watch a live stream of the game online via the NBA League Pass.

