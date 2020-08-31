Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Prediction and Match Preview - 1st September 2020 | Game 2

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors

Date & Time: Tuesday,1st September 2020, TBD

Venue: ESPN WWOS, Disney World, Orlando, FL

The Boston Celtics comfortably won their first game of the second-round NBA playoffs series against defending champions Toronto Raptors. In a rout, the Boston Celtics prevailed 112-94. Jayson Tatum scored 21 points for Celtics, Kemba Walker dished out a team-high 10 assists.

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics will be high on confidence after their win in game one. They outplayed Toronto Raptors on both the ends of the court. Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart took care of the scoring by adding 21 points each. Head coach Brad Stevens will be expecting a similar performance from the duo in game 2 as well.

The Celtics have a superb perimeter defence which suffocated the Toronto Raptors ball handlers in game one. Boston Celtics are really good at turning defence into offence, something that will help them in game 2 and rest of the series.

Key Player- Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors - Game One

Jayson Tatum had another incredible night as he scored 21 points and grabbed 9 rebounds against the defending champions. Tatum was selected for the NBA All-Star game this season. He was in superb rhythm before the lockdown and has carried the same form in the NBA bubble. He shot 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from the three-point arc in game one, something he will look to continue in the second fixture.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis

Toronto Raptors Preview

Regroup, refocus & move onto Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/TsUEofLi8V — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 30, 2020

The Toronto Raptors looked a shadow of their former self in game one against Boston Celtics. They shot poorly from the field, only making 25 percent of their three-point field goal attempts. Key players Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam struggled against a strong Boston Celtics defence. The Toronto Raptors chased the game from the beginning and couldn't trouble the Celtics offensively or defensively throughout the game.

Head coach Nick Nurse will have to make major adjustments in game two to counter the Boston Celtics. Toronto Raptors are a gritty team and they will be looking to bounce back in game two.

Key Player- Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Pascal Siakam had a rough outing in game one, scoring only 13 points on 5-16 shooting. He was ineffective defensively as well, letting his matchup Jayson Tatum dominate the game. Siakam has a taken a leap this year, playing in his first All-Star game and becoming the number one scoring option for the Toronto Raptors.

Siakam is Toronto Raptors' trump card and he will be looking to improve on his game one performance in this tie.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors - Match Prediction

Both the teams are defensively solid and boast of good three-point shooters. The Raptors will be motivated to make it 1-1 in the series after a disheartening loss. However, the Celtics have multiple players who can take over a game in the closing minutes. It should be a close game, but the Boston Celtics will be the favourites in this fixture.

Celtics vs Raptors - Where to Watch

Live coverage of the match can be seen on TNT. The same will be broadcast nationwide in the US on ESPN. You can also live-stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

