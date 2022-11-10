We have some Western Conference NBA action on Thursday (November 10) as the Portland Trail Blazers and the New Orleans Pelicans face off here.

The Trail Blazers are third in the West as they are 8-3 this season and are on a two-game winning streak after a 105-95 road win against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Pelicans are eighth in the West after a 115-111 road win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday as well. Both teams are on the second half of a back-to-back so this will be interesting to dive into.

The betting odds and predictions are below:

TEAMS LINE TOTAL Portland Trail Blazers +6.5 (-110) O 226 (-110) New Orleans Pelicans -6.5 (-110) U 226 (-110)

The Trail Blazers have struggled to be a solid offensive team this season as they are 23rd in the sport with 109.4 points per game. A huge reason is their ability to shoot the three-point ball as they are fifth in the NBA at 38.7 percent thus far.

Shooting guard Anfernee Simons has been doing well in the backcourt with point guard Damian Lillard as he is averaging 22 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and one steal per game while shooting 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Their defense has been doing well as they are eighth in the league with 107.6 points per game allowed and limiting teams to just 20.8 free-throw attempts. They are not forcing many mistakes.

The Pelicans have been doing incredibly well offensively as they are third in the NBA with 118.2 points and a huge reason why is their ability to shoot incredibly well as they are tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics for second with 48.3 percent shooting.

Power forward Zion Williamson has been excellent as he is putting up 22.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 53.9 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three-point land.

On the defensive side of the floor, they are right in the middle in terms of points per game with 114.3 points. That is good for 18th in the league and that is not great news. However, they are doing incredibly well as they are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the second-best three-point percentage with 32.7 percent.

The Pelicans are fourth in the league with 8.6 steals per game so far as well while also being fourth in the NBA with 45.8 rebounds per game. Center Jonas Valanciunas is inside of the top 10 with 10.5 rebounds per game as well to lead the team.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers @ New Orleans Pelicans

Date and Time: Thursday, November 10, 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Smoothie King Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Best Pick:

The Pels have not been a good first-half team as they are tied with the Houston Rockets for 23rd in the NBA with just 55.1 points per game before halftime. In their last three games, they have scored 53 points in their last three first halves. Portland is also giving up 55.5 points this season in the first half so go with the under.

New Orleans Pelicans Under 59.5 1st Half Points (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Final Prediction

The Pelicans are the deeper and more dominant team in this matchup as they are doing well and should take down the Trail Blazers here.

New Orleans has not played at home much and this should be a huge game for the Pelicans to dominate in this game.

New Orleans Pelicans -6.5 (-110)

