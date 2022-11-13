Timberwolves vs Cavs Who Will Win? NBA Predictions, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: November 13 | 2022 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves are on a three-game losing streak that has put them 13th in the Western Conference and they now prepare themselves to face the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are also suffering a similar record of losing three games on the bounce.

But they are 4th in the Eastern Conference and are still comfortable in this situation. The Cavaliers will host this encounter at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday (November 13).

This will be an exciting contest, especially due to the fact that both teams are on a losing streak that they would like to end with this game. It will be interesting to see who gives up first.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Minnesota Timberwolves +175 +5 (-110) O 226.5 (-110) Cleveland Cavaliers -205 -5 (-110) U 226.5 (-110)

The Minnesota Timberwolves are turning out to be a big disappointment this season. The appointment of Rudy Gobert in the paint was supposed to be a big season-changing move, but it has turned out to be quite the opposite. The team looks to be really struggling and needs to find a way before it is too late.

Their recent losses have come against teams such as the New York Knicks (120-107), the Phoenix Suns (129-117), and the Memphis Grizzlies (114-103). Minnesota have been conceding a lot of points lately and this is one of the main reasons they are not doing well.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have also suffered three consecutive losses, bringing them to 8-4 for the season and placing them third in the East. Whatever they have shown so far has been quite impressive and they will look to return to winning ways with a win against Minnesota.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Date & Time: Sunday, November 12, 07:00 p.m EDT

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Pick

D'Angelo Russell has been fairly disappointing in 13 games for Minnesota so far. He needs to step in and provide for his team as they are finding it tough-to-win games. He has only averaged 13.2 points per game, 5.8, and 3.5 rebounds.

These numbers will surely have to improve in order to get any shot against the Cavs.

Best Pick: Total Over 226.5 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction

Minnesota has a 6-4 advantage over the Cavs in their last 10 encounters. They have three of their last five contests as well.

However, their current form suggests that Cleveland has the upper hand, and also the fact that they are the home team, gives them a natural advantage. Both teams need to come out of the losing streak as soon as possible.

Final Prediction: Cavs -5 (-110)

