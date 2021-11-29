Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will play the Dallas Mavericks for the first time this NBA season. The game, which is scheduled to be played on Monday night, will be available on Bally Sports SW-DAL, Bally Sports Ohio and NBA League Pass.

The Mavericks are coming off of a loss at the hands of the Washington Wizards. Luka Doncic scored 33 points while dishing out 10 assists for his team's losing cause. The issue with the Dallas Mavericks at this point in time is their interior defense.

They have allowed their opponents to score 29 two-pointers per game while scoring only 25.9 of them. For Dallas to keep winning this season, Jason Kidd will need to address his team's lax inside defense or face the consequences.

Unlike the Mavs, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are 10th in the Eastern Conference, will head to Dallas with a win behind them. By defeating the Orlando Magic 105-92, the Cavaliers have pushed their current record to 10 wins and 10 losses. Darius Garland contributed 26 points and 11 assists to help his team break their five-game losing streak.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Collin Sexton is one of the most prolific scorers in the Cleveland Squad and his nine-game absence has deeply impacted the team. In Sexton's absence, the Cleveland Cavaliers lost 6 games while winning only three. He has now been ruled out for the season.

Dean Wade is doubtful and will most likely miss the upcoming game against the Mavericks. He was also absent in their previous game against the Magic. Meanwhile, Cedi Osman has been listed as questionable due to lower back soreness.

Player Name Status Reason Cedi Osman Questionable Sore low back Dean Wade Doubtful Strained right calf Collin Sexton Out Meniscal tear

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Jalen Brunson, the third-best scorer on the Dallas Mavericks roster, is listed as questionable in their official injury report. Brunson was rested against the Wizards but may play against the Cavaliers depending on his status leading up to the match.

Frank Ntilikina, a key defender the Mavericks signed from the New York Knicks in the off-season, has been listed as out yet again having missed the last two games. Frank sustained a right calf injury in the game against the LA Clippers on November 21st.

Player Name Status Reason Jalen Brunson Questionable Left foot contusion Frank Ntilikina Out Strained right calf

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers will start with Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro on the backcourt. Garland, who is the team's top scorer with 18.7 points per game, will also be the primary point guard for the Cavaliers. Ricky Rubio will be a key rotational playmaker.

Meanwhile, Lauri Markannen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen will take over the frontcourt. Mobley is having a brilliant rookie season and is quickly establishing himself as a possible future All-Star.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks will start Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. in the back. Doncic is Dallas' trump card. He is one of the most able scorers in the entire league and has been blessed with the ability to choose the right shot at the right time.

Kristaps Porzingis, the 7'3" power forward capable of shooting threes, will start up front alongside Dorian Finney-Smith. There is a high chance that the Mavericks will play Willie Cauley-Stein as the center instead of Dwight Powell like they did in the last two games.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro | Small Forward - Lauri Markkanen | Power Forward - Evan Mobley | Center - Jarrett Allen.

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis | Center - Willie Cauley-Stein.

