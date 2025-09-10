"This game gave me everything" - Anthony Rizzo announces retirement from baseball after storied career with Yankees, Cubs, and Padres

Having made his big league debut in June 2011, Anthony Rizzo went on to establish himself as one of the finest first basemen in the majors. In 14 seasons at the highest level, Rizzo represented some of the biggest organizations in baseball, such as the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres.A free agent since he was released by the Yankees at the end of the 2024 season, Rizzo has now officially decided to call time on his career. The 36-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the same, posting a video showcasing some of the most memorable moments of his career.&quot;This game gave me everything. 14 years later, I’m retiring with nothing but gratitude.&quot; Anthony Rizzo captioned his Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIncidentally, Rizzo's career began when he was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2007. However, he never featured for the team at major league level, and was traded to the Padres in December 2010. After impressing in the minors, he was finally handed his debut about six months later.As it turned out, Anthony Rizzo was never truly able to establish himself at Petco Park, and he was traded again in January 2012, this time to the Chicago Cubs. After spending some more time in the minors, he was handed his Cubs debut on June 26, 2012. This time, however, he really took his chance with both hands, and never looked back.In his time at Wrigley Field, Rizzo earned three All-Star selections, four Gold Gloves, a Silver Slugger award and a Roberto Clemente award. In 2016, he immortalized his name in Cubs history forever, playing a key role in helping his team break their 108-year championship drought to win the World Series.His hugely successful stint in the Windy City came to an end in 2021, as Anthony Rizzo made the move to the New York Yankees, where he would spend four seasons.Anthony Rizzo expresses gratitude at &quot;living out his dream&quot;Speaking to insider Johnny Manziel on August 7's episode of the &quot;Glory Daze&quot; podcast, Anthony Rizzo opened up about how &quot;grateful&quot; he was for how being able to live his childhood dream and enjoy so much success in the big leagues.&quot;As a kid, your dream becoming a reality doesn't happen a lot. To do it, to actually live out the dream, I'm so grateful for that. To be able to do that, look back at a large body of work and have, for the most part, a good bill of health, and play for the Yankees, play for the Cubs, win a World Series, there's nothing I'd trade them for,&quot; Rizzo said [56:55]Though Rizzo's career ultimately ended on the losing end of the 2024 World Series, the highs he enjoyed over the course of his storied career definitely outnumber the lows.