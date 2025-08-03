Top 5 memes after Red Sox leapfrog Yankees in Wild Card race ft. Vince Carter's viral scream

  • home icon
By Raghav Mehta
Modified Aug 03, 2025 17:47 GMT
Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox - Source: Getty
Top 5 memes after Red Sox leapfrog Yankees in Wild Card race. (Credits: Getty)

The Boston Red Sox have picked up the pace of late after turning around a slow start to the season. The nine-time World Series winners picked up a 7-3 win in Saturday's game against the Astros to go 61–51 in the 2025 season.

On the other hand, their arch-rivals, the New York Yankees, are trending in the opposite direction. Having raced out to a comfortable lead atop the AL East, the Yankees now find themselves third, falling behind Boston for the first time on Saturday.

Insider Tyler Milliken pointed out the fact on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

"The Red Sox have officially passed the Yankees after trailing them by more than 10 games… enjoy the rest of your night," Milliken said.
Reacting to Milliken's tweet, many Red Sox fans shared hilarious memes to describe their emotions perfectly.

Let's take a look at five of the best memes from the comments section.

Top 5 memes after the Red Sox leapfrogged the New York Yankees

#5 - Vince Carter's viral scream

Seeing their team firing on all cylinders and surpassing their bitter rivals in the standings, plenty of Bostonians appeared to resonate with NBA legend Vince Carter's emotions after his jersey was retired by the Toronto Raptors.

#4 - Idris Elba's iconic scene from "The Wire"

After starting the season on the wrong foot, Boston is well and truly "back up", and fans have made sure to rub it in on social media.

#3 - "Yankees lose" as David Ortiz famously said

Having spent 14 seasons at Fenway Park, it is fair to say Hall of Famer David Ortiz is not exactly fond of the New York Yankees. After the Red Sox surpassed their rivals earlier this week, fans brought up a postgame show clip of Ortiz's suppressed joy at seeing the Bronx Bombers lose.

#2 - Enjoying the Yankees' slump like Jaylin Williams enjoyed the 2024-25 NBA season

Watching how the Yankees appear to be imploding at the moment, Boston fans seem to be enjoying what they see, just like Jaylin Williams enjoyed watching his OKC teammates dominating on the court during their historic 2024-25 seasons.

#1 - Ice Cube's popular track perfectly encapsulates Red Sox fans' emotions

Ice Cube's popular track, "It was a good day," has been quoted quite often by sports fans around the world when celebrating their favorite teams' wins and rivals' losses, and Bostonians on social media have followed suit.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

