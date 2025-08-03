Top 5 memes after Red Sox leapfrog Yankees in Wild Card race ft. Vince Carter's viral scream

The Boston Red Sox have picked up the pace of late after turning around a slow start to the season. The nine-time World Series winners picked up a 7-3 win in Saturday's game against the Astros to go 61–51 in the 2025 season.On the other hand, their arch-rivals, the New York Yankees, are trending in the opposite direction. Having raced out to a comfortable lead atop the AL East, the Yankees now find themselves third, falling behind Boston for the first time on Saturday.Insider Tyler Milliken pointed out the fact on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.&quot;The Red Sox have officially passed the Yankees after trailing them by more than 10 games… enjoy the rest of your night,&quot; Milliken said.Reacting to Milliken's tweet, many Red Sox fans shared hilarious memes to describe their emotions perfectly.Let's take a look at five of the best memes from the comments section.Top 5 memes after the Red Sox leapfrogged the New York Yankees#5 - Vince Carter's viral screamSeeing their team firing on all cylinders and surpassing their bitter rivals in the standings, plenty of Bostonians appeared to resonate with NBA legend Vince Carter's emotions after his jersey was retired by the Toronto Raptors.#4 - Idris Elba's iconic scene from &quot;The Wire&quot;After starting the season on the wrong foot, Boston is well and truly &quot;back up&quot;, and fans have made sure to rub it in on social media.#3 - &quot;Yankees lose&quot; as David Ortiz famously saidHaving spent 14 seasons at Fenway Park, it is fair to say Hall of Famer David Ortiz is not exactly fond of the New York Yankees. After the Red Sox surpassed their rivals earlier this week, fans brought up a postgame show clip of Ortiz's suppressed joy at seeing the Bronx Bombers lose.#2 - Enjoying the Yankees' slump like Jaylin Williams enjoyed the 2024-25 NBA seasonWatching how the Yankees appear to be imploding at the moment, Boston fans seem to be enjoying what they see, just like Jaylin Williams enjoyed watching his OKC teammates dominating on the court during their historic 2024-25 seasons.#1 - Ice Cube's popular track perfectly encapsulates Red Sox fans' emotionsIce Cube's popular track, &quot;It was a good day,&quot; has been quoted quite often by sports fans around the world when celebrating their favorite teams' wins and rivals' losses, and Bostonians on social media have followed suit.