The 13th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is set to be hosted by India, traditionally known to be a spinners' paradise. However, the scenario has changed a lot in the past half a decade or so. The pace bowlers are not just second fiddle in middle overs in recent times in the Indian subcontinent, as they also play a major part as wicket-takers.

If we look at the data from 2010-2018, the pacers had an average of 37.4 and strike rate of 39.2, while the same has gone down to 33.2 and 34.7 respectively. As a result of this major paradigm shift, the upcoming World Cup is expected to be domianted by sides with the best fast bowling units.

Teams with the best Fast Bowling units for the World Cup

#5 South Africa

The Proteas had a forgettable outing the 2019 World Cup thanks to the depleted fast bowling unit. But going into the 13th edition, they have an envious pace bowling unit which has enough variety to make a mark in the Indian subcontinent.

Probables for World Cup - Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, Sisanda Magala

The likes of Rabada, Nortje, Ngidi and Jansen, who are most likely the first choice bowlers, have enough experience in Indian conditions. While Rabada, Parnell and Ngidi can take care of the new ball, Jansen and Nortje can be lethal weapons in the middle overs.

#4 New Zealand

The perennial Dark Horses of the tournament New Zealand lost the final of the World Cup four years back by the barest of margins one can imagine. The Kiwis would like fortune to smile on them and get third time lucky after being runner-ups in the last two editions of the World Cup. And for that to happen, they need their fast bowling unit to fire in unison.

Probables for World Cup - Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Fergusson, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson

One of the best new ball pairs in the format, Boult and Southee will most likely be seen together in the World Cup one last time and they would love to end with the trophy in their hands.

The Kiwi pace attack covers all bases and most of them have good exposure to Indian conditions. While Boult, Henry and Southee can make the new ball talk, Fergusson and Milne can rattle any lineup with raw pace in middle overs while Jamieson's height and angle gives him an unique advantage.

#3 India

Two-time champions and hosts for the 13th edition, India will be going into the tournament with a pace attack that is capable of running through any opposition. With Bumrah and Prasidh back in action after long injuries, their pace attack looks full strength again and is arguably one of the best in the tournament. How far the hosts go in the tournament is heavily dependent on their fast bowlers, who have not played as a unit for quite a long time now. But, with the Asia Cup just ahead of the World Cup, they get a chance to get into the rhythm.

Probables for World Cup - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya

Siraj, who was the top-ranked ODI bowler not long back, and Bumrah are expected to share the new ball, while Shardul, with his knack of picking crucial wickets will be expected to be able to bowl at any stage required. Shami is a proven veteran, while Prasidh has shown glimpses of brilliance with his pace and bounce troubling batters throughout the game. The pace attack for the hosts covers all basics, except for having a left-arm seamer in their ranks.

#2 Pakistan

Known for their rich fast bowling reserves, Pakistan have been terrific in recent ICC events, after missing out narrowly on a semifinal slot in the last World Cup. In with a realistic chance of lifting the cup, much of Pakistan's chances depend on how their in-form pace unit delivers.

Probables for World Cup - Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faheem Ashraf

Shaheen Afridi is one of the best new-ball bowlers in the world at the moment and will have the burden of huge expectations to succeed in conditions similar to his home conditions.

Naseem has shown great control and consistency with the ball and forms a lethal new-ball par with Shaheen. Rauf is known for his hit-the-deck bowling with raw pace and awkward bounce.

The trio is capable of bowling at high 140s on a consistent basis, get pin-point yorkers and swing the ball at will; a combination any team dreams of.

#1 Australia

One of the strong favorites for the World Cup, Australia are probably the only team to have all their departments stacked with incredible talent. Moreover, they have one of the best and most experienced fast bowling units. Each of their bowlers have a lot of experience bowling in Indian conditions.

Probables for World Cup - Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Marcus Stoinis

The trio of Starc-Hazlewood-Cummins is arguably the best in the world, both in terms of abilities as well as performance. Known for delivering at the biggest stages, Starc will partner with the ever-reliable Hazlewood.

The skipper Pat Cummins with his robot-like accuracy will be taking care of middle overs along with all-rounders Stoinis and Marsh. The backups in the form of Ellis and Abbott are more than capable of breaking into the first choice XI of any other lineup.

With a long tournament where teams would prefer to rest some players for a couple of matches, Australia have the advantage of doing it without compromising on quality as compared to other teams, thus making their bowling attack the best in the tournament.